North Star senior Emily Coddington competed in Saturday’s Foot Locker Cross Country Northeast Regional Championship senior race in New York. Coddington placed 24th in a time of 21:44 to earn all-Northeast team honors. The race took place at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx and had runners competing from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, D.C. Coddington finished seventh in the PIAA Class A race.
