The expanded Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference held its first official football event on Wednesday during a 20-team media day held at Hollidaysburg High School field.
Coaches and players represented teams in four divisions – two apiece in the East and West – at the Golden Tigers field throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.
“It’s going to be fun to have some new blood and travel to different places you’ve never been and to scheme for teams you’ve never seen before,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “I think the staff and the kids are excited.”
The scholastic football season will open on Aug. 25 at fields throughout the region.
“We take the schedule they give you, and it is what it is, week to week,” Barron said.
The LHAC expanded from 12 teams to 20 in football. Area squads participate in the West 1 and West 2 divisions.
Joining Westmont Hilltop in the West 1 Division are Greater Johnstown, McCort-Carroll, Richland and Somerset.
The West 2 Division includes area programs Bedford, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Penn Cambria.
All of the West teams, as well as Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and Central in the East 1 had previously been part of the LHAC.
Also in East 1 Division are league newcomers Bellwood-Antis, Huntingdon Area and Tyrone.
The East 2 Division consists of Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
“Arguably, the best conference in the state got better by bringing in all of these other teams,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said.
Bellwood-Antis previously played in the Inter-County Conference. Huntingdon, Tyrone, Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola all were members of the former Mountain League.
Hollidaysburg, the host of the media day, also is in the LHAC in all sports except football, adding a quirk to Wednesday’s gathering.
“What is so unique is we’re going to continue to be able to play our local rivals,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We’re always going to play Johnstown, McCort, Westmont. We’re going to have Somerset in that mix.
“We’re going to typically play the schools in the other section like Forest Hills, Penn Cambria, Central Cambria, Bedford, Chestnut Ridge."
Each team will play four games against the other teams in its division, as well as three teams in the other matching geographic division (West 1 will play three West 2 teams). Two other games will be played against a team from the opposite geographical divisions (a West Division team will play two East Division teams). Week 10 will include crossover games pairing matching seeded teams.
“To bring those other schools into the league, you just get a little bit of a taste of it each year,” Bailey added. “Then, you have a chance to play somebody at the end of the season. I think, not just in football but in all sports, it’s going to make whoever the champion in the Laurel Highlands is, it’s going to be someone who’s really earned it and it’s going to be special.”
A Week 10 date will include crossover games between East and West division squads with the same seeding. For instance, the East top seed will play the West’s top seed to determine an overall conference champion.
Other seeded teams will play against their geographic counterpart with the same seed. For instance, the East third-place seed will face the West third-place seed.
“Playing in this league with the tradition is amazing,” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. “Look at Johnstown, a hundred-plus years as a football program. You have schools like Richland and the success they’ve had over the last few years. Westmont, the success and history.
“The history of our program combined with Bishop Carroll. In terms of football and playing in a league with teams, it doesn’t get much better than that. Every Friday night we’re facing a really solid opponent and we look forward to those challenges.”
Greater Johnstown second-year coach Antwuan Reed welcomed the new-look to the conference.
“The more the merrier,” Reed said. “It’s always great to go to different places and see different teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.