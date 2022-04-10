WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest baseball team capped off the weekend with a 16-11 victory inside David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday to sweep rival Duke and notch coach Tom Walter his 350th triumph in the black and gold.
In 25 seasons as a head coach, Walter has won 778 games. Walter is currently in his 13th season at Wake Forest. He has produced a 778-649 overall record (.545 winning percentage) as a head coach at George Washington, New Orleans and Wake Forest.
"It's great to get a win and certainly great to get a sweep, which we needed," Walter said on Sunday. "As I talked before the weekend, getting some separation between us and .500 (in the ACC) is very important. After pitching it really well for the first 24 2/3 innings, the last seven outs weren't easy to get, which you expect in this league. It's hard to sweep anybody. You know they're going to keep fighting and they put some good swings on some pitches late in the game."
Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate, is one of just two active head coaches in the country to lead three different programs to the NCAA Division I Tournament, becoming just the seventh coach all-time to do so. He joins the ranks of Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido, Sunny Golloway, Andy Lopez, Ron Polk and Jack Stallings, while United graduate Randy Mazey joined that group after Walter.
Walter is George Washington's all-time wins leader with 273 victories.
The Demon Deacons (25-7, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) used 13 hits and their 12th double-digit scoring game to claim their first sweep over Duke (13-19, 3-11 ACC) since the 2008 season.
Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere went 2-for-4 and robbed a home run while playing left field. Cecere blasted his sixth home run of the season. The redshirt sophomore has a .303 batting average with 37 hits, 28 runs and 32 RBIs in 32 starts. Cecere has a .405 on-base percentage and .492 slugging percentage.
