Richland High School coach Brandon Bailey’s Rams notched their fourth consecutive District 6 championship this year, while Windber High coach Matt Grohal’s Ramblers won their first 10 games with a conference crown and an Appalachian Bowl victory before coming tantalizingly close to a District 5-8 subregional title.
The two veteran coaches shared The 2021 Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team Coach of the Year honor.
“It’s humbling. There are so many good coaches in the area,” said Bailey, who won at least a share of the award for the fifth time, tying his father, former Forest Hills coach Don Bailey. “Like everything that our kids get, it’s a team award. I have an amazing group as a staff, a support staff, to make it happen at Richland football.”
Grohal received the honor for the first time. Former Windber coach Phil DeMarco was Coach of the Year in 2000 and 2008.
“Coming into the season, we thought we had a chance to be special,” Grohal said.
“The kids for four years just did what we asked them to do. It’s more credit to those guys and their work ethic and buying into the Windber program. I can’t thank those guys and my assistant coaches enough for their efforts, what they’ve given us, and the foundation they’ve laid for the future.”
This is only the seventh time in the 30-year history of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team that co-coaches have shared the honor. The sports department polled all 22 coaches in the coverage area for input on the all-area team, which includes first- and second-team picks, honorable mentions and four major awards.
Bailey and Grohal emerged from a strong group of candidates. Last season’s Coach of the Year, Kevin Steele, of Bedford, which won its fourth straight District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional title, also received a significant number of votes behind the two front-runners. Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis, whose team won the Heritage Conference, and Forest Hills coach Justin Myers, whose Rangers were District 6 Class 2A runners-up, also received nominations.
Bailey led the Rams to an 11-3 record and a fourth straight district crown. Richland lost to eventual state champion Southern Columbia for a third straight season in the PIAA playoffs.
The Rams’ only losses were to Class 3A state semifinalist Central, Bedford and Southern Columbia.
Richland accomplished the feat with rebuilt offensive and defensive lines after one of the team’s strong points in 2020 took major graduation hits.
Standouts such as Player of the Year quarterback Kellan Stahl and All-Area first-teamers wide receiver Griffin LaRue, defensive back Grayden Lewis, linebacker Brock Batche and offensive lineman Aidan Thomas kept the Rams moving forward.
“As a coach and a staff, that’s what makes it so special,” Bailey said. “We knew we would have to count on guys that really didn’t have a lot of experience or varsity time coming into the year. That’s what makes it a program. Those guys trusted being in the weight room, waiting their turn and developing.
“The seniors on the offensive line didn’t play much previously. Their commitment to the weight room is one of the reasons we were champions again.”
Windber entered the season facing high expectations with 21 of 22 starters returning from a 6-2 team, including standout running back-linebacker John Shuster and other all-area first-teamers such as lineman Nathan Grohal, defensive back Dylan Tomlinson and senior athlete Keith Charney, who hadn’t played football since eighth grade.
Windber rolled through its schedule, claiming the WestPAC title and routing Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights in the Appalachian Bowl.
The Ramblers posted four shutouts and eight games with opponents only scoring in single digits. Windber went 10-1 and outscored opponents 534-97.
The Ramblers’ first-team defense only allowed one touchdown before a 35-34 loss to District 8 Westinghouse in the subregional title game at Somerset Area High School.
“It’s just one of those years. Usually, there is a weak spot on your team,” Grohal said. “We didn’t have one on either side of the ball. I’m lucky we had that. I don’t think I’m any better coach than I was six years ago, when we were 3-7. We just have a good group of kids who work hard and bought into our program. It just equated into wins.”
The lone loss was a heartbreaker. Windber seemed poised to make history in the subregional contest, leading Westinghouse by two scores midway into the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs rallied from a pair of 13-point deficits to take a late lead. Windber answered with a drive in the final minutes, but a 30-yard field goal attempt went just wide right as time ran out.
“Our kids believed they could win the game,” Grohal said. “We had a two-touchdown lead midway through the fourth. It came down to a field goal. It’s a game of inches and unfortunately, it sliced a bit wide to the right.”
The difficult loss didn’t diminish what a senior-heavy squad accomplished.
“Offensively, we averaged over 50 points a game,” Grohal said. “I’m so proud of my guys, my coaches. This award should go to those guys.
“They put in so much time. I’m so proud of my coaches. A total effort at our school.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
