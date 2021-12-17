JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following his National Letter of Intent signing Friday at Richland High School, Griffin LaRue noted that the number of offers that he had received during his recruitment had grown quite fast.
LaRue announced on Friday that he will continue his football career at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. The Colonials, who have been a football-only member of the Big South Conference for the past two seasons after two-plus decades of competition in the Northeast Conference, finished 4-6 in 2021 under coach Bernard Clark.
He also had Division I offers from Penn State University – as a preferred run-on, Lehigh University, Bucknell University and the College of the Holy Cross.
“The process has a lot of ups and downs,” LaRue said. “I went from having one legitimate offer, and then this week I had Slippery Rock and IUP coming in, and I think Robert Morris saw that I was getting attention from other schools, that definitely made them shoot their shot.
“I’m glad they took a shot on me and gave me the opportunity that I’ve got in front of me.”
It was Robert Morris’ season finale – a 20-17 overtime win over Campbell on Nov. 20 – that set the wheels in motion for LaRue’s eventual decision.
“RMU fought it out with a huge overtime win, and the fight and effort in the team definitely sparked an interest in me,” LaRue said. “When I took the tour, I made sure to ask a ton of questions and RMU met all of the requirements.”
Staying near family and friends also was key during the decision-making process.
“Being close to home was a big factor, so more family can come support me and I can’t get homesick,” LaRue said.
LaRue joins the Colonials after a four-year run at Richland that saw the Rams take home four District 6 Class 2A crowns along with a pair Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles.
Individually, LaRue is a two-time all-state player along with two nods on The Tribune-Democrat’s All-Area team and three selections to the LHAC’s all-conference squad.
He was also the Rams’ offensive MVP in 2020.
“He brought a lot of energy on both offense and defense,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “He really started contributing as a freshman. He had some big catches as a freshman on our run to our first district title with this group of kids. He just continued to get better and better as a football player the past four years.”
In 2021, the 6-foot-3 LaRue led the Richland offense with 62 receptions for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards on 13 carries with two scores and picked off six passes.
Griffin is the son of Sterling LaRue Jr. and Erica LaRue.
