After four seasons away from the basketball court, Scott Close had a desire to get back into coaching at Somerset Area High School.
The timing was right, as the position opened on the Golden Eagles boys basketball team. Close previously had led Somerset to a string of five straight district championship game appearances in Class AAA and six title games in an eight-season span before he stepped away in 2016.
The Somerset board of directors approved the hiring of Close as head coach of the boys basketball team on Monday night.
“I missed the daily contact with the kids,” said Close, who is also the school’s athletics director. “Being an administrator, you don't get that same connection that you do as a coach.
"The other day I was handing out lunches for the school when a mother drove up. She turned to her two elementary-aged kids and said, 'Coach Close was my junior high basketball coach.' After hearing her say that, it brought a smile to my face and confirmed to me that I needed to get back to being a coach.”
In 14 seasons, Close led Somerset to a 173-167 record, including a 20-6 mark in the final season of his first tenure in 2015-16. That year, the Golden Eagles lost 40-39 to Hollidaysburg in the District 6-AAA championship game.
Close had led Somerset to 86 wins in the five seasons before he stepped away. He also fronted a stretch that included 53 wins from 2006-07 to 2008-09.
His son Jake Close scored 965 career points and had 207 assists playing for his father at Somerset from 2009-13.
"I stepped away four years ago when my daughter, Elizabeth, was a junior in high school,” Close said of the former Somerset High track and field standout.
“I wanted to watch her compete at indoor track and field meets. She is now a junior competing at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. Even with the coaching schedule, I will still be able to catch a regular season meet and the conference championships.”
The Golden Eagles won District 6-AAA championships in 2014 and 2015 under Close. His teams were district runners-up in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016. Somerset claimed Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowns in 2015 and 2016.
"I feel I still have something to offer the next few groups of players coming through,” Close said. “I am a bit concerned about the age gap and being able to communicate with them. I am pretty sure that we will come to some middle ground on most things, except maybe their warmup music choices.”
The Golden Eagles are coming off a one-win season in 2019-20 (1-20) and Somerset had a cumulative 22-68 mark in the four seasons since Close stepped away.
Joel Kaminsky coached the past two seasons, and James Wagner led the team the two years immediately following Close’s departure.
"The goal is to hopefully win more games than we lose, and to help the players learn some lessons that will help them later in life,” Close said. “The victories and championships are obviously fun, but teaching the players to become good fathers, good husbands, and contributing members of society is the primary focus.”
Close is a family-first coach. He has support from an assistant coach whose name won’t show up on the roster sheet.
"My wife, Polly, was a strong force in me returning to coaching,” Close said. “Once the position opened, she helped convince me that I should get back on the bench. She has been my true assistant coach in all of my stops, even back to the AAABA Sani-Dairy days.”
Close led Sani-Dairy to the national title game in the 1995 AAABA Tournament, as the Johnstown entry finished second to New Orleans.
