DuBOIS – It mattered not to Somerset softball coach Craig Stinebiser whether the game started on time.
“It didn’t have anything to do with anything,” he said after Emma Hipps no-hit the Golden Eagles in a 10-0 Clearfield victory on Tuesday afternoon in a District 5-6-8-9 Class 4A subregional championship game at Heindl Field. “All I really want to say is we had a successful season. Clearfield has a wonderful team (with) great pitching and good hitting, and that’s all I’d really like to say.”
Clearfield coach Derek Danver said the 1-hour, 16-minute delay created a disruption to their game preparations. Never mind that it made little, if any, difference on this day.
“We had a set schedule for a 12 o’clock game time. Obviously, that got mixed up a little bit,” he said. “But we were over here. Our girls stayed loose in the dugout. We had some music playing. They were having a lot of fun. (It was) no big deal.”
If the transportation delay was not too much for Somerset (10-8) to overcome, Hipps surely was. She struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced, 12 swinging. She struck out the Eagles’ first 10 batters before she retired center fielder Gracie Bowers on a bunt attempt that catcher Olivia Bender snagged in foul ground.
“She’s been dominant all year,” Danver said. “She’s a gamer come this time of the year. She comes out and she competes every game.”
Mary Stinebiser was the only Somerset batter to reach base.
The second baseman did so on a one-out infield error in the fifth inning, only to be retired on a force play.
All Danver knew about Somerset was it was capable of scoring plenty of runs.
“We thought they would be able to put the ball in play, and we would have to play some good defense. But Hipps came out and proved that wrong,” he said.
McKenna Sheeler yielded 14 hits, including a two-out two-run homer by Olivia Bender in the first inning and a solo rip by Hipps in the third. She struck out two, and walked only one.
Three errors, however, led to four unearned runs.
Bowers proved to be especially active at her position. She tracked down five fly balls, most of which were well-hit. Bowers also threw out a runner who attempted to score in the fourth inning.
“Some of our hardest-hit balls were outs,” Danver said.
Clearfield (15-5) will play the runner-up in Wednesday’s WPIAL championship game between Beaver and Highlands in the first round of the PIAA Tournament. That game will be played on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.