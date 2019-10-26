EBENSBURG – Clearfield’s balanced offense was unstoppable during the first half in Friday night’s regular-season finale as the visiting Bison overwhelmed Bishop Carroll 51-14.
Brett Zattoni rushed for a game-high 131 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Oliver Billotte completed 4 of 6 passes for 136 yards and three scores all before the break for Clearfield (8-2).
After the Huskies (3-7) pulled within six heading into the second quarter, the Bison exploded for four unanswered touchdowns to take a commanding 44-8 lead at the half.
“Bishop Carroll played hard and really tested us in the first quarter,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko, whose team heads into the District 6-AAAA playoffs guaranteed no lower than the second seed. “We were able to establish the run early in the first quarter, and that enabled us to throw the ball off of play-action later.”
Clearfield rolled up 331 of their 387 total yards in the first two quarters, while holding Bishop Carroll to 96 yards on the night.
“Our offensive and defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage,” said Janocko.
Bishop Carroll coach Phil Woo praised the effort of his shorthanded squad, who were coming off a prior week forfeit loss due to lack of healthy available players.
“These kids went through a lot this year,” Woo said. “This is a great bunch of seniors that worked hard all year, and I’m proud we were able to keep things together to finish out their last game. These kids didn’t win as many games as we would have wanted, but they learned life lessons for the future.”
Clearfield wasted little time in getting on the board after taking over at the Bishop Carroll 43 following a Huskies’ three-and-out to open the game.
Zattoni carried all three plays of the drive, and his 17-yard touchdown run opened the scoring, followed by the first of six Zach Hess extra points.
Zattoni’s 26-yard touchdown run capped off another short drive that began in Bishop Carroll territory later in the quarter, but the Huskies answered with their best offensive series of the night to briefly get back in the game.
Jake Zazvrskey hit Mavrick Farabaugh for a 20-yard gain and followed that with a 36-yard strike downfield to Hunter Dumm for a first-and-goal at the 2. Zazvrskey then found the end zone and subsequently tossed a conversion pass to Dumm to pull his squad within 14-8 heading into the second.
Zattoni’s 4-yard touchdown run preceded a safety resulting from Zazvrskey’s sack in the end zone.
Billotte then threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions, connecting with Matt Pallo for scores of 51 and 33 yards, and adding a 39-yard bomb to Nicolas Domico at the 3:39 mark.
Mark McGonigal’s 8-yard score in the third quarter finished the Bison onslaught, while Dumm found the end zone from four yards out in the fourth to set the eventual final.
