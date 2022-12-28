PATTON, Pa. – Winning its own holiday tournament in 2021 was the spark that ignited the Cambria Heights High School boys basketball team on a run that took the Highlanders all the way to the state playoffs.
This week’s tourney might have a similar effect, but Cambria Heights will have to use finishing as runner-up as a springboard, instead.
Hot 3-point shooting propelled the Highlanders to an early double-digit lead. However, Cole Miller and Clearfield eventually turned the tables in that respect and came away with a 51-41 victory in the final on Wednesday night.
“Once we started scoring, we got that energy,” said Cambria Heights senior forward Carter Lamb, who complemented Parker Farabaugh’s team-high 14 points with 13 of his own in earning a place on the all-tournament team with Highlanders junior guard Chase Rogal. “This is probably the best team we’re going to see all season, and this will just make us better players.”
When Chris Sodmont scored six minutes into the contest, Cambria Heights (4-6) had stormed out to a 10-point lead, spurred on by Farabaugh’s hot hand from deep, a determined defensive effort and domination on the boards, where the Highlanders left the floor with a 39-25 advantage.
However, Clearfield (5-2) turned the tables on the Highlanders after that, limiting the hosts to just 24 points over the game’s final 26 minutes. By the early fourth quarter, the Bison were ahead by 13 and the closest Cambria Heights got in the final frame was a nine-point differential.
Miller, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who surpassed the 1,200-point mark for his career and scored 46 points against Williamsburg on the opening night of 2021’s Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament, led all scorers with 20 points.
Still, the general feeling from the Cambria Heights locker room was this was a performance the Highlanders could build upon.
“We got a win over Glendale (in the first round), which was key, and the way we played tonight was key,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said.
“It started to click. It really clicked in the first quarter. I think that’s the building block we’re going with right now.
“We moved the ball really well in the first half. We moved the ball side to side and we got a ton of open looks.”
The biggest recipient was Farabaugh, a 5-foot-6 junior who kept the Bison on their toes with his constant movement and quick release from beyond the arc. He made three 3-pointer in the first quarter and four in the game and, if he can continue to do that, he and the active and athletic Lamb could form an intriguing inside-outside offensive cornerstone that will be dangerous to Heritage Conference foes.
“My teammates kept getting me open. You’ve got to hit the open shots when you get them,” Farabaugh said. “I’ve been on and off this season, but this game’s certainly going to help.”
Clearfield narrowed the gap to seven by the end of the first quarter, pulled ahead on Andon Greslick’s 3 just before the half and took the lead for good with an 8-0 early in the third that started with one of Miller’s three 3-pointers. Five of the Bison’s seven 3-pointers came from five different players in the middle two quarters.
Once they got the lead, the Bison then were content to run the clock as much as they could in the fourth.
“Cambria Heights is a well-coached team and they shot the ball really well,” Miller said. “Once we stepped it up on defense, that translated into more offense and we were able to get things going.”
Clearfield offset Cambria Heights’ 12 offensive rebounds – which helped the Highlanders get 16 more field goal attempts – by forcing 11 turnovers over the final three quarters.
“In the third quarter, we played very fundamentally-sound defense. We were in our gaps. We communicated which helped, and I think we rebounded better,” Clearfield coach Nate Glunt said. “(Nagel’s) a good coach. They do a lot of things with ballscreening and dribble handoffs. They don’t just stand still.”
Now the Highlanders hope they can take a few steps forward after New Year’s.
“I think we can look at what we did in the first half and take a lot from it and do things we haven’t done in our previous games,” Farabaugh said.
