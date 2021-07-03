American Legion
Cambria County League
Claysburg 13, Bedford 3 (5): In Bedford, a seven-run first inning helped Claysburg hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Saturday.
Ben Dombrosky finished with four RBIs, two runs and two hits, including a double, for Claysburg. Caleb Gampe blasted a two-run home run in the first inning and finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Parker Dibert (double) and Tanner Hall (two runs) both collected two hits. Lleyton Kling and Dawson Rightenour each scored twice.
Claysburg’s Corey Chamberlain struck out four batters over five innings.
Joey Koontz doubled for Bedford (13-1). Calvin Iseminger, Andrew Lazor and Karson Reffner all drove in one run.
