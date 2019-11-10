DuBOIS – Nobody expected the Bishop Carroll volleyball team to make it far this season.
After losing eight seniors from the year prior, the team had a steep hill to climb with a young and inexperienced lineup.
The Lady Huskies defied the odds this season and advanced to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals, but that run came to an end Saturday against District 9 champion Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic High School.
Bishop Carroll fell in three sets (20-25, 16-25, 15-25) as its season came to a close.
“It’s not the result we wanted, but I told these girls that you have to keep your head up. Nobody ever thought that, this year, Bishop Carroll would ever be in the state quarterfinal,” Bishop Carroll coach Katie Wyland said. “Nobody even thought we’d be in a district championship. They got here, and they played their best. I can’t ask for anything more of them.”
The Lady Huskies (17-6) put up a strong fight early against one of the state’s best.
Bishop Carroll was able to transition the ball smoothly early on as 18 assists from Sara Muriceak and 13 kills from Mara Yahner got the rhythm going offensively.
Clarion (18-1) quickly shifted its focus to neutralizing Yahner’s attack.
“We knew that we were going to have to contend with (Yahner). She’s a great player,” Clarion coach Shari Campbell said.
“We’ve seen her in the past, and we knew we had to shut her down.”
That strategy paid dividends for the Bobcats, who were able to distance themselves in set two.
Yahner, however, was able to record the 1,000th kill of her career in the final set.
Junior middle hitter Ellie Long attempted to supplement the attack for Bishop Carroll as she chipped in with five kills, but the Clarion front-row of Payton Simko, Korrin Burns and Maddison Schill were able to stifle several of Long’s attempts as well.
“I told the girls to go out there and have fun,” Wyland said. “I didn’t want them to leave anything out on the court. I feel like we really went after the ball. We had some unforced errors, but it happens. These girls played well.”
Clarion won the final two sets by a combined 19 points, but not without a final push from Bishop Carroll.
The Lady Huskies continued to fight and frustrated the Bobcats as the game wore on, but Clarion was able to put the dagger in late.
A kill from Aryana Girven on game point put a stamp on the Huskies’ season as Clarion earned a berth in the Class A semifinal.
“(Bishop Carroll is) a good team. You don’t get to the final eight without being a good team,” Campbell said.
Bishop Carroll loses three seniors in Yahner, Muriceak and Mia Wyland.
“They’re a special bunch,” Coach Wyland said of her seniors. “They’re three tremendous leaders… All three of them came in, took the underclassmen under their wing and said ‘we’re doing it this year.’ They coached these younger players up and got them to where they need to be. They worked with me to coach the younger ones to where they need to be.”
Wyland said the current seniors set an example for what hard-work and perseverance can achieve.
“They had a goal, set it and worked hard to get there,” she said. “This is a special group of girls that are definitely going to be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.