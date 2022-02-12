CLARION – Makalyn Clapper poured in a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Pitt-Johnstown build a 14-point second half lead on its way to a 71-61 victory at Clarion on Saturday.
The Mountain Cats improved to 11-13 overall and evened their record in conference-play at 9-9.
Along with Clapper, Olivia Fasick scored 14 points and dished out a game-high nine assists, while Ashley Norling scored a dozen points and pulled down five rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats also got 10 points from Peyton Alazaus, eight points and a game-high 11 boards from Molly Wagoner, and seven rebounds off the bench from Kylah Franklin.
The Mountain Cats got off to a good start. Pitt-Johnstown held Clarion to 0-of-6 shooting to begin and opened-up a 7-0 lead on five early points from Clapper. Back-to-back baskets from Fasick kept the lead at seven, before a pair of Norling free-throws with 30 seconds left in the first quarter put the Mountain Cats on top 14-11.
The Golden Eagles clawed back to take a 17-14 lead on Santoro’s free-throws three minutes into the second quarter. Pitt-Johnstown answered to tie it at 21 midway through the quarter on Fasick’s bucket before regaining the lead 31-29 on Clapper’s third 3-pointer of the half. Clarion got two free-throws from Emily Hegedus with under a minute remaining to knot it at 31.
The Mountain Cats took control in the third quarter. Pitt-Johnstown outscored Clarion 23-9 to build a 14-point advantage. After an Alazaus turnaround jumper and a Kylah Franklin free-throw at 4:10 got the lead to seven, Clapper connected again to push it into double figures, before Hayden Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired to five Pitt-Johnstown a 54-40 lead.
Pitt-Johnstown never let the Golden Eagles get closer than eight the entire fourth quarter.
Jada Smith’s 15 points and 11 rebounds and Allyson Kirby’s 12 points paced the Golden Eagles, who dropped their third straight game and fell to 4-19 overall and 3-5 in the PSAC West.
