Pitt-Johnstown raced out to a 17-point first quarter lead and connected on 13 3-pointers in a lopsided 87-42 non-conference victory over West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday evening inside the Sports Center. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper scored a game- and career-high 19 points to help the Mountain Cats improve to 4-1.
West Virginia Wesleyan (2-2) turned the ball over 35 times with Pitt-Johnstown scoring 41 points off of those miscues.
Clapper finished with a game-high six steals while shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 from behind the arc and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to lead three Pitt-Johnstown players in double figures.
Gabrielle Smith scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Bedford product Lindsay Shuke added a career-high 11 points for the Mountain Cats.
Pitt-Johnstown also got eight points and a game-high seven rebounds from Mia Oterson, seven points from Ashley Dean, and six points, four rebounds and a game-high five assists from Olivia Fasick.
The Mountain Cats shot 56% in both the first and fourth quarters and ended the night at an even 50% (32-for-64) while holding West Virginia Wesleyan to just 26.5% shooting (13-for-49).
Pitt-Johnstown also went 13-for-27 from beyond the 3-point line and 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.
Imani Jackson’s 14 points led the way for the Bobcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.