A strong contingent of local grapplers will compete in this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships.
The three-day event featuring the commonwealth’s top wrestlers will start at 3 p.m. Friday and go through Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johstown. There are six sessions, two per day. Saturday’s slate starts at 8 a.m., and the finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Eleven Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers will compete in the junior high boys division. Keegan Bassett (89 pounds), Bentley Bainey (140), Austin Carfley (103), Ty Conklin (117), Marquez Gordon (172), Emory Gunby (110), Eli Herring (96), Melvin Miller (140), Stefan Matteo Noronha (157), C.J. Pensiero (157) and Joshua Spontak (132) are slated to begin their journeys on Friday in front of the home crowd.
“Bishop McCort has a bunch of kids again this year,” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said.
“Last year, we had nine wrestlers, and this year we have 11. It’s amazing that states has been in Johnstown. It’s not very often these guys get to sleep in their own beds and get to compete in such a high-level event. It’s almost like having home-field advantage with the event in Johnstown. We anticipate a bunch of family, friends and McCort people coming down to support the boys. With the wrestlers not having a home match, this replaces that. This event brings in so many wrestlers and people to the Johnstown area.”
In 2022, Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (117 pounds), Sam Herring (124) and Jax Forrest (132) earned state titles in their respective brackets. Bo Bassett earned his eighth PJW title.
Witnessing the trio’s success in 2022 has motivated this next wave of Crimson Crushers to replicate or even surpass their accomplishments.
“The group had a lot of success at the middle school state tournament the last few years,” Bill Bassett said. “Last year, having three state champions in back-to-back-to-back weights and eight of nine winning medals was our best year ever.
“This group has been talking all week and they think they can beat last year’s accomplishments.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carter Durst (140) and Lukas Smith (96); Cambria Heights’ Levi Firm (252); Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (212) and Logan Quick (252); Chestnut Ridge’s Jayden Imler (147); Conemaugh Township’s Hayden Miller (82); Forest Hills’ Landon Maul (82) and Walter Rodgers (124); Ligonier Valley’s Jake Mundorff (147); Meyersdale’s Gianni Browne (212), Cooper Porter (147), Brennan Schardt (110) and Caleb Snyder (140); North Star’s Cameron Barnick (103), Colton Lisbon (89), Brady Meyers (252), Eli Mullen (110), Kasey Yoder (147) and Colt Yoder (157); Penn Cambria’s Michael Watt (147); Richland’s Grayson Mahla (140); Somerset’s Tyler Bridge (89), Trae Bhullar (147), Camden Conner (172), Chase Elchin (157), Moriek Jones (132), Drew Miller (124), Sam Sheeler (117) and Carter Thompson (103); United’s Max McConville (157); and Windber’s Carter Christ (82) will also compete in the junior high boys bracket.
The area’s 8-and-under wrestlers are Berlin Brothersvalley’s Colton Hay (110); Conemaugh Township’s Parker Berg (50), Abe Maurer (75), Jo Joe Rosa (55), Paxton Rosa (45) and Andrew Volocko (45); North Star’s Carter Smeak (90) and Troy Walker (90); and Somerset’s Christopher Gross (110), Samuel Gross (65), Camden Keith (75) and Lucas Young (55).
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Gage Poorbaugh (90), Braxton Smith (75) and Braydon Taylor (80); Conemaugh Township’s Easton Berg (120), Zane Conley (70), Landon Miller (65) and Beau Maurer (85); Meyersdale’s Kingston Oakes (120); North Star’s Owen DeLano (80) and Lane Shaffer (75); and Somerset’s Kyler Cramer (55) will compete in the 9-10 boys bracket.
Area competitors in the 11-12 boys division are Meyersdale’s Lucas Hobbs (75), Xander Johns- ton (125), Carson McKenzie (125) and Colt Snyder (95); North Star’s Chance Heidorn (160); and Somerset’s Cameron Coughenour (80) and Hayden Evans (90).
Female junior high wrestlers from the area include Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris- Haye (135), Meyersdale’s Aurora Comfort (110) and Abigail Ickes (165), North Star’s Cameryn Hayman (185), Somerset’s Adalyn Boburchock (110) and United’s Gabriella Esposito (89). Harris-Haye won a state title in the same weight class in 2022.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
