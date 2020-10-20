The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling committee has voted to hold its junior high state championships in Johnstown in March 2022 and 2023.
Visit Johnstown, Cambria County’s designated tourism promotion agency, presented a bid to the committee on Sunday requesting the tournament be held at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The bid was presented by Nicole Waligora, sports travel program coordinator, who stated, “The PJW Junior High State Championship is one of the largest sports events that is currently being held in Cambria County. We are thrilled that we will have the opportunity to continue to host this event, and we are very thankful for the cooperation from so many in our community.
“The future of sports travel in Cambria County is very bright, and we look forward to helping bring more events to our great community.”
Johnstown has been hosting the event since 2015 and will again host in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The event attracts over 750 of the best male and female wrestlers. This two-day event generates well over $1 million in economic impact for the local community, with the majority of wrestlers and spectators staying in local lodging facilities.
“The City of Johnstown has a storied past, recreational opportunities and the greatest asset is the hospitality of its residents. Business leaders and elected officials are united in welcoming others to our community,” said Commissioner Thomas Chernisky. “The commissioners have no doubt that Visit Johnstown and the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial will continue the work to make the Pennsylvania junior state wrestling championships a success.”
