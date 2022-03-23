The Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship will pair two city rivals in a rematch of 2021’s title contest and the latest edition of a storied series that dates back three decades.
Top-seeded Westmont Hilltop (18-3) and third-seeded, defending league champion Bishop McCort Catholic (18-4) will play at 8 p.m. Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. The Ann Harris Smith Cup will be at stake.
“Anytime you play Westmont, they’re a great team. They’ve got great coaching. They’ve got great kids,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “I live in Westmont. A lot of these kids, I know their families. They finished first overall in a very tough league this year. They’ve got some of the best kids in the league.”
Westmont Hilltop has scored a combined 23 goals in two LMHL playoff wins this season.
Bishop McCort Catholic, behind a stout defense and stellar goaltending by Nikita Volski, has allowed only three total goals in two postseason victories.
“These are two elite teams in the area,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson, a former Crimson Crushers player on four PIHL state championship-winning teams in the 1990s. “We’re always gunning for first place or the championship. Both teams want to be on top.
“It’s a dogfight anytime we play. I don’t expect anything less this time. Our boys are going to be ready to go and pumped, and I’m sure they are, too.”
In its first season in the LMHL, Bishop McCort Catholic won the 2021 Ann Harris Smith Cup in a narrow 3-2 victory over Westmont in the title game at 1st Summit Arena. The Hilltoppers’ only three losses all came against Bishop McCort.
This season, the Hilltoppers beat the Crimson Crushers 7-4 on Dec. 14, and Westmont edged Bishop McCort 2-1 on Jan. 20.
“We’re going to expect a tough one for sure,” Carlson said. “They’re going to be gunning for us. We beat them in the previous two.”
Bradley said the championship game is important to a Bishop McCort program that has encountered tragedy in recent weeks, but he believes the Crimson Crushers have a different perspective than they did only a few months ago.
“Our team has probably been through more things than anybody has been through in a season. Just dealing with things that happen in life. Losing a teammate,” Bradley said of player Maverick Baker, who died in February.
“Then, also having some of our players’ parents who are involved in a world war,” Bradley said of international players from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. “Just the uncertainty of everything, things that a lot of people just don’t live through in their life.
“We’re just looking forward to the opportunity to play another hockey game and ease a lot of peoples’ minds off a lot of things a lot of people are dealing with.”
In Tuesday’s semifinal round, Bishop McCort beat second-seeded State College 4-1 as Volski made 33 saves and the Crimson Crushers received goals by Matt Ribblett, Jack Esch and a pair by Brennan Karalfa.
“They’ve got two solid lines that can handle the puck and skate with the puck,” Carlson said. “We’ve got to defend well against them, limit their opportunities.”.
The Hilltoppers coach was impressed by Volski’s effort.
“We’ve got to get bodies in front of him, limit his vision and try to get the puck to the net,” Carlson said. “Don’t make it easy on him.”
Westmont Hilltop beat fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg 7-5 as Kobe Rickabaugh tallied a pair of goals and Payton Sell, Colin Gorman, Logan Glessner, Alex Crespo and Kyle Replogle each provided a goal. Goaltender Luke Snider made 12 saves.
“We have a ton of respect for Westmont,” Bradley said. “We’re just happy to go out again and maybe alleviate a little bit of the world’s pressures. For an hour and 45 minutes, bring a calming to society.”
Westmont played without LMHL leading scorer Aiden Rice and goaltender Ian Amaranto in the previous two playoff games, due to health issues, Carlson said.
“It’s a game-time decision,” Carlson said when asked if either player might return to the lineup on Thursday.
