HARRISBURG – Brendt Citta dropped a go-ahead two-run single into right field with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Altoona Curve to a 4-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at FNB Field.
With the game tied at 2 in the deciding inning, Daniel Amaral reached on an infield single with one out and stood there after Oneil Cruz went down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Rodolfo Castro followed with a double over the head of the first baseman to put men at second and third. Citta then fought off a 2-1 pitch that dropped into right field, scoring Amaral and Castro, to retake the lead after Harrisburg drew even at 2 in the seventh.
Oddy Nunez and Hunter Stratton each delivered scoreless innings on the mound following Citta's single to lock down Altoona’s 10th win in its last 12 games.
Max Kranick turned in another fine start on Friday night, striking out a season-high eight batters in five innings. Kranick allowed a run in the first on an RBI double by Aldrem Corredor and nearly allowed another off the bat of Jackson Reetz. However, Curve center fielder Jonah Davis made an outstanding running catch in the left-center field alley to take away extra bases for the second out of the inning. Kranick struck out Drew Mendoza to end the first-inning threat and settled in to retire 12 of 14 batters the rest of the way.
Kranick, Cam Vieaux, Nunez and Stratton combined to strike out 10 batters, the 11th time in 15 games that Curve pitching has struck out 10 or more in a game this season.
Castro, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday, turned in a 3-for-4 day at the plate that included a triple in the second inning, an RBI single in the fourth and a double in the eighth. He boosted his season batting average to .310. Amaral added a two-hit day as part of an eight-hit night at the plate for the Curve.
