PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s Sept. 9 home game against newly minted Big 12 member Cincinnati will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be nationally televised by The CW.
It will be the first meeting between the Panthers and Bearcats in 11 years. The teams were annual Big East foes from 2005-12.
Over the past two seasons (2021-22), Pitt and Cincinnati rank among the top 10 winningest teams at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Bearcats won 22 games over that span, while the Panthers have compiled 20 victories.
