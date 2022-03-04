CRESSON – With four personal fouls, sophomore Alex Chobany spent more time on the Portage Area High School bench than she or coach Lance Hudak would have preferred on Friday night.
But when it was time for Chobany to reenter the District 6 Class 1A girls basketball championship game against top-seeded Williamsburg, she was ready.
“I think I had a lot of energy,” Chobany said after scoring 10 of her 12 points in the final 4 minutes, 10 seconds of a 52-47 Mustangs victory at Mount Aloysius College. “I just wanted to get back out there and help my team out. They were doing so great and I just wanted to get back in the action.”
Chobany also had a huge rebound/put-back basket and went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line as Portage sealed its second District 6 crown in three seasons. She had eight points in the final 1:48.
“You put your best defenders on their best players. Alex and Cami (Burkett) got that call tonight and it turned into some fouls,” Hudak said. “Alex got some. She had to sit. She came in when I called her in the fourth quarter.
“I said, ‘Alex, it’s your time.’ She instantly was a difference-maker,” added Hudak.
“She’s so fast with her hands. She understands where to go for steals low. Alex and Cami are quicker than whatever girls they’re playing.”
Portage (21-5) will face the District 7 fifth-place team on Wednesday in the PIAA Class 1A tournament. Williamsburg (21-6) will play the District 9 fourth-place team.
The second-seeded Mustangs also completed a two-for-two effort in hoops district title games.
The Portage boys beat Penns Manor for the Class 2A crown on Thursday.
“This means so much,” said Portage sophomore Brooke Bednarski, who had 14 points, including 12 during the middle quarters when the Mustangs forged a comeback. “It’s amazing. I can’t believe we did it.”
Williamsburg led 13-7 after the first quarter as the Blue Pirates used a size advantage to convert lobs and rebound baskets inside.
Portage had a 13-9 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 22-20 at halftime.
A 17-7 third-quarter spurt put the Mustangs ahead 37-29.
“I think that we just locked down on defense,” Bednarski said. “We just started to play better.
“We boxed out more and jumped for the rebounds and didn’t let them get in. We started to play tighter, and I think it made some people get in their own heads and it kind of helped turn the game to our side.”
Portage appeared to be in good shape after senior Sydni Sossong’s 3-pointer set a 41-31 score with 6:39 remaining in the final quarter. Sossong finished with 10 points.
But Williamsburg went on a 13-2 run to lead 44-43 after Kendel Norris’ basket at 2:02.
Chobany had a basket at 1:48 to put Portage up one, then Burkett made a steal and had a layup attempt. Chobany’s rebound and basket on the play gave the Mustangs a 47-44 advantage with 1:26 left.
In the final minute, Chobany made four free throws and Burkett hit one to seal the win.
“We came in with a lot of energy. We knew we were the underdogs,” Chobany said. “We just came in wanting to win this and play our best defense and our best game.”
Williamsburg sophomore Ayla Hileman had 12 points, and junior Jayla Woodruff had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Portage’s championship is even more impressive considering the Mustangs lost three key players to season-ending knee injuries in January (senior Lauren Shaffer, junior Maddy Hudak and sophomore Jenna Burkett).
All three remained with the team and were on the bench Friday.
“This year, I don’t think many people in District 6 outside our locker room thought Portage would be here, especially after Jan. 10,” Coach Hudak said. “Except for those 11 right there.
“They’re like, ‘We can still do this. We’re still better than everybody.’ Tonight we proved that in Single-A.”
The adversity only made the Mustangs more determined.
“In Portage, it’s about this program,” Coach Hudak said. “We started these kids in kindergarten. It’s about all 11 who are with us. We don’t worry about one or two. It’s about developing a team. We want banners with championships. All these girls are players.
“It’s about everybody in our program. These girls are resilient, they’re proud and they play with so much heart. When you have a team that plays like that and is selfless, you’re going to win.
“I’m so proud of them.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.