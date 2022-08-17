WASHINGTON, Pa. – A three-run fifth inning helped Chinese Taipei break open a tight game and eliminate Johnstown with a 6-1 triumph on Wednesday morning at the Pony League World Series.
New Taipei City tallied five runs in the eighth inning on Tuesday night to force Wednesday's contest. Chinese Taipei advanced to Wednesday night's title game.
Despite winning its first two games, Johnstown was eliminated with a 2-2 record. On Monday, Johnstown handed Chinese Taipei its first loss since 2014 with a 4-2 victory. PittBull/Rebels left two of its five runners on base in the top of the first inning in Wednesday's setback.
"The kids played a great Chinese team who plays disciplined baseball," Johnstown manager Bugsy Roberts said. "They committed two errors in the first inning and we didn’t capitalize."
A Johnstown error allowed Chinese Taipei to score in the bottom of the first. Hong Wei-Zhe scored on Lee Cheng-Yen's groundout to lead 1-0.
"Charlie Manzi pitched great," Roberts said. "He kept us in the game plenty long enough to let us get some momentum."
In the top of the third, Manzi was gunned down at home plate on Brock Bryson's double. Second baseman Chiu Gao Sheng-Hung's relay throw to the plate ended the inning.
Another New Taipei City run was tacked on in the bottom of the third on Cheng-Yen's single that brought home Wei-Zhe to make it 2-0.
The hits and runs were scarce as the next inning and a half were scoreless without many chances to score for either team.
New Taipei City added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a Shih Cheng-Yu sacrifice fly. Yang Wen-Wei and Chang Shao-Chun's run-scoring singles brought the score to 5-0. Shao-Chun finished two two knocks, and Wei-Zhe scored three runs.
Johnstown scored in the sixth on Manzi's solo home run to right field to trail 5-1.
Cheng-Yen, who produced two hits, added his third RBI of the game in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
Johnstown was retired in order in the seventh to set the final.
The city squad made three errors, leading to three unearned runs.
Chinese Taipei's Lu Gaun-Wei went 4 2/3 shutout innings and allowed only three hits. He was replaced in the fourth by Cheng-Yen, who permitted one run over 1 1/3 innings. Pan Ting-Hao closed out the seventh with a spotless frame.
Manzi permitted nine hits and five runs, three earned, over 4 1/3 innings. Brennan Lohr retired the only two batters he faced. Liam O'Donnell allowed an unearned run in the sixth.
Bryson, Manzi, Bryce Goodman and Grady Clark produced Johnstown's four hits.
It was the second straight year Johnstown went 2-0 to begin the Pony League World Series, but dropped two consecutive games to end up one game shy of the title game.
"We were the first team to beat Chinese Taipei since 2014," Roberts said. "It took them eight innings to put us away last night, and today, it was a great game until they pulled away in the fifth. Don’t sleep on this group of young men. In a few years, they will be ready to qualify for the Colt League World Series and eventually the quest for another Johnstown AAABA tourney championship."
