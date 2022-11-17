NEW PARIS, Pa. – Competing at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg as part of the PIAA track and field championships made a profound impact on Chestnut Ridge senior Ava Whysong.
Combined with her preferred major, Whysong found everything she was looking for in a college at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) institution.
On Thursday afternoon, Whysong signed her National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field squads at Shippensburg.
“I want to go for statistics and they have a great program there,” Whysong said. “I like the team.
“I like the coach. It seems like a great environment where I can really do well. It definitely just felt like home when I came to visit the campus.”
Shippensburg’s cross country team is led by coach Steve Spence, who competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics and has been named PSAC coach of the year 18 times. The track and field squad is mentored by Dave Osanitsch.
“They have a really great coach,” Whysong said. “I’ve been there to run in Shippensburg several times and I liked facilities. I talked to the girls on the team. They’re all really nice.
“It seems like they’ll be a really welcoming team to come join and run for.”
Whysong, a three-time Class 1A cross country district/subregional champion from 2020-22 and four-time state qualifier, chose Shippensburg over Bloomsburg and Lehigh. Whysong finished in ninth place in 2020 and 16th in 2021 at the PIAA cross country events. She also holds the program record in a 5K race.
Her relative, Chestnut Ridge alum Matt Whysong, just completed his freshman season on the Shippensburg football team.
With a spring season left to compete in, Whysong has become the most accomplished female distance runner in school history.
“She’s been successful,” Chestnut Ridge cross country and track and field coach Jason Tew said. “That speaks to her hard work and her work ethic.
“Chestnut Ridge cross country has been around 20 years, and she was our first female district champion and she did it three times in a row. Then she was the first to earn a state medal. She just put in the work that was needed to get to that next level.”
In track, Whysong holds program records in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races.
She earned District 5 Class 2A gold medals in the 800, 1600 and 3200 as a sophomore and junior. Whysong finished in fifth place in the 800 at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A championships to go along with 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles in the 1600 and 3200.
Whysong, who will compete in the 800 and 1600 at Shippensburg, thanked her coaches for helping her advance to the next level.
“I really appreciate my coaches, Jason Tew and Becky Mishler,” Whysong said.
“They’ve helped me throughout the entire process. They’ve been really supportive.”
Despite her wealth of success early in her career, Whysong never became complacent.
“With a lot of high school kids as they go through, there’s excitement right away, and then then as time goes on, it becomes more of a chore,” Tew said. “Every single year, Ava came in focused on what she wanted to do and had her goals set. She’s always been driven to be the best that she can be.”
Whysong is the daughter of Dan and Stacey Whysong.
