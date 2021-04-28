Chestnut Ridge High School first-year coach Don Ellis relied on his junior guard Matt Whysong for both point production and leadership during the 2021 boys basketball season.
Whysong answered the call, averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals on a team that advanced to the championship game in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional.
“He’s an athlete. He’s so fearless. He has so much confidence,” Ellis said of Whysong, a 6-foot playmaker. “He feels like he can take the ball against anybody to the rim.”
Whysong earned a third-team spot on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team, which was announced on Wednesday.
“It’s well-deserved,” Ellis said. “He really brought our program up to good levels. We feel comfortable playing against anybody. Our program gained a lot of confidence. When he came on, he brought our team to a new level.
“Not only scoring, but he’s also a great rebounder and a great defender. He is a tremendous kid to coach.”
Chestnut Ridge went 12-7 during the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted season. The District 5 Lions beat North Star (71-62) and Westinghouse (54-51) to advance to the subregional title game against Brookville, a 68-58 loss.
Whysong, who also was an all-state wide receiver in football, tallied 362 points this season and has 730 career points entering his senior season in 2021-22.
He collected at least 13 points in 18 of 19 games, including 38 points in a win over District 6 Class 1A champion Bishop Carroll Catholic.
“As a team, I think with him being a leader for next year, potentially we have a chance of doing some really good things,” Ellis said. “This will be his fourth year as a starter. I expect big things with him leading our team next year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
