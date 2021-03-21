MANHEIM – Chestnut Ridge junior Patron Plummer captured the 115-pound title at the MyHouse PA Girls State Championship wrestling tournament on Sunday, and Westmont Hilltop junior Abbigail Garner placed sixth in the same weight class.
Competing for Orchard Club Wrestling, Plummer dominated the 13-girl field, as she picked up three falls in less time than it takes to wrestle a full period. She pinned Easton’s Avery Williams in 19 seconds, then registered a 39-second fall over MISFITS’ Rylee Netter. A 32-second pin of Rogue Girls’ Alexis Brua gave Plummer the championship.
Garner, wrestling for the Basemont West club, went 2-3 in the event. She pinned Adele Martin of Easton in 48 seconds, then picked up a fall over Annville-Cleona’s Noryan Mitchell in 1:29. After a 9-6 loss to Brua, Garner fell 6-3 to Western Wayne’s Lexi DeSiato. Beaver Area’s Andriana Gilliam pinned Garner in the fifth-place bout.
The PIAA does not recognize girls wrestling, so the event, held at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, is the state championship for high school girls in Pennsylvania.
