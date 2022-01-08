INDIANA, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge sophomore Patron Plummer led a contingent of nine medalists at Mid-Winter Mayhem on Saturday.
Plummer was dominant as she captured the girls' 142-pound wrestling title. She notched pins in 39 seconds, 1:04 and 46 ticks in the finals to win gold. Plummer defeated Canon-McMillan's Chloe Ault in the title bout.
Five Forest Hills wrestlers medaled and three Penn Cambria grapplers also earned spots on the podium at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Four area wrestlers finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.
Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover finished in second place at 126. He dropped a 3-1 decision to Clearfield's Brady Collins in the final bout. Collins got a takedown in the first period and escaped in the second. Hoover defeated Montgomery's Hunter Leet 11-6 in the semifinals.
Forest Hills finished in ninth place out of 30 teams with 105.5 points.
Senior Easton Toth lost in the 138-pound finals. Harbor Creek's Connor Pierce prevailed 9-3 after notching two takedowns in both the first and third periods. Toth edged Brookville's Brayden Kunselman 1-0 in the semifinals.
Senior Noah Teeter dropped a 21-9 major decision to Montgomery's
Conner Harer in the 145-pound finals. Harer notched six takedowns in the third period. Teeter defeated DuBois Area's Austin Mitchell 8-0 in the semifinals.
At 160, Montgomery's Devon Deem defeated Forest Hills junior Dustin Flinn 8-3 in the finals. Deem notched two takedowns in the first period to gain early control.
Senior Brevin Michuk took seventh place at 113 with a pin of Montgomery's Brennan Emery in 21 seconds.
Sophomore Hunter Forcellini pinned Brockway's Parker Pisarchick in 4:41 to finish in seventh place at 126.
At 215, Penn Cambria junior Mason Raymond came in sixth place, dropping a 3-1 decision to Hollidaysburg's Nicklas Eppihimer. Junior Braedan Oravecz finished in eighth place after getting pinned by Benton's Nathan Crispell in 1:39.
