LANCASTER, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge junior Patron Plummer earned her second straight Central Regional girls wrestling title on Sunday at Manheim Township High School.
The top seed at 136 pounds, Plummer defeated Cumberland Valley's Mari Bruscino 4-0 in the final bout. Plummer won her first three matches each by fall in 2:18, 2:58 and 1:23 in the semifinal.
Chestnut Ridge's Kalea Dey took seventh place at 136 with a 5-2 decision over McCaskey's Liana Samuel.
United's Sierra Oleksa (100) and Chloe Stiles (112) each finished in fifth place at the Northeast Regional tournament in Milton. Stiles won by fall in 3:36 in her fifth-place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.