Patron Plummer, Pat Berzonsky

Chestnut Ridge’s Patron Plummer is congratulated by coach Pat Berzonsky after pinning Forest Hills’ Chance Gorzelsky in a 152-pound bout in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, Dec.21, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

LANCASTER, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge sophomore Patron Plummer defeated Gettysburg’s Rachel McKinney 13-5 to claim the MyHouse Central Regional girls 148-pound title on Sunday at J.P. McCaskey High School.

Plummer advanced to the state tournament on March 13 with the major decision victory in the finals.

Plummer pinned Wyomissing Area’s Olivia Tillman in 56 seconds in a quarterfinals match. Plummer also won by fall in 1:03 to top Carlisle’s Katelyn Coldren in a semifinal bout.

