NEW PARIS – During his college search, senior Luke Moore found plenty of similarities between Chestnut Ridge High School and Delaware Valley University.
Those related themes helped Moore pin down his decision recently to join the NCAA Division III program in Doylestown.
“What made Delaware Valley the right choice for me was the great environment and the overall at home feel,” Moore said.
“I intend on wrestling 165 (pounds) or 157. Some of the things that stuck out to me on my visits there was the campus. The university and campus are beautiful and are in a small town, so it feels just like home.”
Moore intends on majoring in secondary education to become a high school social studies teacher at Delaware Valley.
The Aggies went 4-4 overall during the 2021-22 season within the Middle Atlantic Conference under coach Andrew Taylor.
“The team and coaching staff were also very welcoming and reminded me of my high school team at Chestnut Ridge,” Moore said. “Some things that stood out to me about their wrestling program was the relationship between coaches and the wrestlers. They both seemed like they shared a common goal in being successful and the best they can be.”
Moore won a 2021 District 5 Class 2A individual title. He helped the Lions win the 2022 Southwest Regional Class 2A team crown as well as four straight District 5 Class 2A and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships.
Moore produced a career record of 111-52 with 50 victories ending in a fall. He finished in seventh place at 152 at the 2021 PIAA wrestling tournament. Moore was a three-time state qualifier with early hopes of continuing his wrestling in college.
“Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to get to the next level and wrestle in college,” Moore said.
Moore earned four letters in wrestling at Chestnut Ridge, three in football and one in track and field. Moore totaled 251 tackles over three seasons in football, which included 95 stops in 2021.
He was an all-LHAC selection as a senior in football.
Moore is the son of Terry and Brandy Moore, of Imler.
