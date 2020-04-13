Duane Knisely has been a standout athlete in three sports at Chestnut Ridge in his career at the school.
Knisely, who has been a four-year starter in football, wrestles at 220 pounds and is a thrower for the Lions track and field squad, had to determine his college choice after the disappointment of the spring season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The difficult decision came into focus for the Lions athlete, who will take his throwing prowess to Penn State, where he received a partial scholarship for tossing discus and shot put for the Nittany Lions.
“There were special things about each sport, and it was a difficult decision to go with throwing,” said Knisely, who plans to major in biomechanics at Penn State. “But I thought that I could have a complete four-year career with less chance of injuries, and get the chance to see how far I can take this.”
The environment at Penn State also impressed Knisely, the son of Rebecca and James Knisely, of Alum Bank.
“I got to go up and visit during the whiteout for the football team against Michigan, and it was a really fun time,” he said.
Knisely, who also looked at Maryland and Pittsburgh for throwing, was the silver medalist in discus and won a bronze medal in shot put at last year’s PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg as a junior. In his sophomore season, he qualified for both throws and finished fifth in the discus.
He then went on to compete at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Greensboro, North Carolina, last June. He finished fifth overall in discus.
“I went into that competition not ranked very high,” Knisely said. “There was no pressure on me because no one expected much from me, but I found out I could compete with some of the top athletes from across the country.”
A two-time District 5-AA wrestling champ, Knisely won the Southwest Regional this year and earned a bronze medal at the PIAA Championships. Knisely, who had a 43-4 record with 19 pins this season, finished his wrestling career with a 121-46 record. The Lions finished third in each of the past three PIAA Dual Championships.
In football, the Lions finished with a 38-12 record over Knisely’s four-year career as a lineman, winning four straight District 5 Class AA titles.
“Each season, the sport that I was participating in was probably my favorite,” Knisely said. “In football, it was fun to come together and get to see the team each year and work together and bond with each other. In wrestling, the state duals stand out because they were so much fun. No one expected us to do much there, and we always went down to Hershey and put on a show. It was really fun.
“In track and field, it’s just fun to get in there with the other competitors and see what you can achieve.”
