NEW PARIS, Pa. – A strong closing to her senior campaign on the court helped change the fortunes for Chestnut Ridge’s Madison Hughes.
College basketball was not really in the cards just a few months ago, but Hughes, after helping the Lions secure their first district title in 36 years, will continue her academic and athletic career at Penn State Altoona.
“I have always dreamed of playing in college,” Hughes said.
“I just never thought that I would be good enough or have the chance to play at such a level.”
The 5-foot-10 forward/center will major in business at the NCAA Division III member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
“I liked how welcoming it was,” Hughes said. “Everyone was so helpful and friendly. The coach told me that she wanted to build the character of the team. I am looking forward to learning and growing as a player.”
Hughes averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the 14-12 Lions. She grabbed 10 or more rebounds in five games and reached double figures in scoring on five occasions, three of which came in the postseason, in 2021-22.
Chestnut Ridge won the District 5-8 Class 3A subregional championship this past season. Hughes, a three-year letterwinner and senior co-captain, supplied 15 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over Westinghouse on Feb. 26.
The Lions defeated Waynesburg Central for their first PIAA tournament victory in program history on March 8. Hughes produced 20 points in the triumph.
Hughes joins United senior Jordyn Travis as part of Penn State Altoona’s recruiting class.
Blacklick Valley graduate Emily Marines played in 24 games for the 7-18 Lions during the 2021-22 season.
Hughes is the daughter of Travis and Jill Hughes, of Osterburg.
