FARGO, N.D. – Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy went 2-1 on Wednesday and is the lone area wrestler left in the 16-Under Greco-Roman bracket at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships at FargoDome.
At 100 pounds, Deputy defeated Oklahoma’s Takarion Crenshaw-Jones and Arizona’s Jay Torres 10-2 in each bout. Deputy fell 10-0 to Florida’s Lincoln Sledzianowski in the round of 16. Deputy will face Pennsylvania’s Carter Chunko in the consolation round of eight on Thursday.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jackson Butler went 1-2 at 138 pounds. Butler fell 8-0 to Florida’s Frankie Florio, defeated Wyoming’s Jerred Smith 10-2 and lost 8-0 to Illinois’ William Denny.
At 113, Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull went 0-2. The rising sophomore fell 12-3 to Washington’s Alan Salguero Jr. and 8-0 to Utah’s Jason Worthley.
