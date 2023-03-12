HERSHEY, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy slowly got up off the mat, walked to the center of the red, gray and black Giant Center mat and shook Northern Lebanon Aaron Seidel’s hand.
Deputy had just lost to an undefeated returning state champion, 6-1, in the 107-pound finals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships. Even at the elite level, losing never feels good.
Seidel, a sophomore, took Deputy down three times and used a brutal ride from the top position to control the Chestnut Ridge freshman phenom.
“He wrestled OK,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said of his son, Dominic. “There are a couple hurdles that we’ve still got to get over. His losses this year were to the 107-pound champ, the 114-pound champ (Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith) and the national prep champ (Wyoming Seminary’s Davis Motyka).
“He’s there. Just one more step. Obviously, you don’t want him to lose, but this will keep him hungry. Now he’s got a taste of it. It’s going to get easier and easier for him.”
Three other area wrestlers earned medals in the rugged tournament.
Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes finished fourth at 189 for his first medal in his second appearance.
Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman placed sixth at 145 – his third state tournament after a silver and a fifth. United freshman Josef Garshnick took eighth at 114.
Deputy and Seidel (97-1 career record) had wrestled in the King of The Mountain, with Seidel winning 6-2. Deputy did get a takedown and near back points in that one, so they both had game plans going into it.
“It did help a lot because I knew what Dom was going to do,” Seidel said. “I knew he was going to go to the underhooks. Also, it didn’t help me because he knew what I was going to do. This whole season, I’ve been training to beat him. I got taken down, so I knew what to do and what not to do during the finals match.”
“All my coaches told me, ‘You’re a freshman. Everyone expects you to lose. So go out and let it fly,’ ” Deputy said. “I just wanted to get my underhook and keep him from my legs. He obviously had a game plan, which was unfortunate on my part.”
They were scoreless until Seidel took Deputy down with 18 seconds left in the first period.
“When I took him down, I felt really confident because my main thing is top,” Seidel said. “I usually hold everybody down on top.”
He added another takedown 35 seconds into the second period for a 4-0 lead. Seidel clamped down on Deputy from the top position, and rode him the rest of the period.
“He’s very tough,” Dominic Deputy said of Seidel’s riding ability. “He’s probably the best I’ve ever wrestled on top. The pressure is insane.”
“He’s a hammer on top,” Josh Deputy said. “That’s why we didn’t choose bottom. Aaron is a great kid, just like Dom. They’re talking about going to Dippin’ Dots (on the Giant Center’s main concourse) now.”
In the third, Seidel tried to turn Deputy, but the Lion didn’t go to his back. Deputy was able to escape with 21 seconds left. Seidel got his third takedown with seven seconds left to set the final.
Deputy went 3-1 in the tournament with a pin and two decisions, including an 8-5 decision over Trinity’s Will Detar in the semifinals. He finished with a 40-4 record.
Afterward, Dominic Deputy said he’d back drilling at 5 a.m. Monday in preparation for the Journeymen World Classic and World Team Trials in late April in Las Vegas. After that, he’ll focus on bringing home a gold medal from Hershey.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Dominic said.
“He made the world team trials semifinals last year,” Josh Deputy said. “We’ll see if we can do a little better.”
Dominic was even looking far into the future to when he’s a senior and brother Kooper is a freshman.
“I’m not wishing time away, but my senior year is going to be real fun once my brother gets up here,” Dominic said. “My brother was the biggest one I could hear yelling during the finals. Not even my dad in the corner, just (Kooper) yelling.”
“His little brother always told him he was coming up to take his spot when he gets to be a freshman,” a laughing Josh Deputy said. “That’s always been the house joke. Dom does a good job as a big brother. His little brothers look up to him.”
Holmes was knocked into the consolations by Bishop McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil, 8-1, in the quarterfinals. Holmes then pinned Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain in 2:34 in the blood round. He followed that with a pin of Tri-Valley’s Jake Scheib in 2:53.
Holmes reached the third-place bout with a 3-2 win over General McLane’s Magnus Loyd in the consolation semifinals, but then Holmes was pinned by Gilfoil in 2:46 of a scoreless bout in the consolation final.
“He’s super-strong,” Holmes said of Gilfoil. “He’s really good with hand fighting. He’s just a good overall wrestler. This time, I really wanted to be in better position on my feet.
“I think I wrestled really well coming back through. To wrestle for third and fourth, I think, is pretty good.”
Holmes, who finished with a 35-6 record, said he will be looking forward to next season.
“I’ll definitely keep this in the back of my mind for next year,” Holmes said. “On days I don’t feel like practicing, this will be the reason I’m going to be at practice.”
Bollman lost to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Vincent Bouzakis, 7-4, in the quarterfinals, but he responded with two wins to advance to the consolation semifinals.
He dropped a 5-1 decision to Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler in the consolation semis and a 7-3 decision to Montoursville’s Gage Wentzel in the fifth-place bout.
Bollman finished 35-12 as a senior and 139-30 in his career.
Garshick, who lost to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith, 7-2, in the quarterfinals, went 2-3 in the tournament. Garshnick (41-8) finished with a 2-0 loss to Sullivan County’s Colton Wade in the seventh-place bout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.