HERSHEY, Pa. – When Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy ran back to his corner Friday night at Giant Center, his dad and coach Josh Deputy gave him a big hug.
Making the state finals deserves a hug from your dad.
Deputy earned an 8-5 win over Trinity’s Will Detar in the 107-pound semifinals of PIAA Class 2A championships. Deputy reached the semifinals with a 5-0 win over Faith Christian Academy’s Kole Davidheiser in the quarterfinals.
Asked if he envisioned making the finals, Dominic said “Yeah, every day leading up to this. I knew what I had to do to get it done.”
His father was beaming with pride.
“I’m very proud,” Josh Deputy said. “I was proud of him before that. People asked me if I was nervous, was I worried. I was a little bit, but, man, I’ve got a one-of-a-kind human being that lives under my roof. I thank God every day I’ve got a whole family like that. This stuff is just icing on the cake.
“His mom (Chanda) has a lot to do with everything he does, and this whole state knows that. She’s one of the best wrestling moms you’ll ever find.”
The championship finals and other medal bouts are set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Otherwise, it was a rough day for wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. They went 1-4 in the quarterfinal round, and only four wrestlers reached the medal round.
In addition to Deputy, Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (145), United’s Josef Garshnick (114) and Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (189) have earned medals. They lost in the quarterfinals, but bounced back in their next consolation bouts.
Holmes has come all the way back, and will wrestle for third place. Bollman will wrestle for fifth, while Garshnick will go for seventh.
Holmes was knocked into the consolations by Bishop McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil, 8-1, in the quarterfinals. Holmes then pinned Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain in 2:34 in the blood round. He followed that with a pin of Tri-Valley’s Jake Scheib in 2:53. Holmes completed the run to the third-place bout with a 3-2 win over General McLane’s Magnus Loyd in the consolation semifinals.
Bollman lost to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Vincent Bouzakis in the quarterfinals. But he responded with a 3-2 win over Faith Christian’s Max Stein in the third round of consolations, or “blood round” – the round where wrestlers advance to the medal rounds if they win.
Bollman then beat Benton’s Chase Burke, 6-1, to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Garshnick lost to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith, 7-2, in the quarterfinals.
He rebounded with a 13-0 win over Northern Lebanon’s Sam Wolford to reach the medal round. But he suffered a 3-0 decision to Indiana’s Nico Fanella, dropping him into the seventh-place bout.
Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover’s season came to a shocking end with two losses on Friday.
Hoover dropped a 3-1 decision to Meadowbrook Christian’s two-time state placewinner Cade Wirnsberger, 3-1, in the quarterfinals. The two-time Southwest Regional champ then was eliminated by Montoursville’s Gage Wentzel, 7-1.
Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer revealed that Hoover probably suffered a broken hand in Thursday’s first round 16-3 win over Biglerville’s Joey Ney.
“He definitely wasn’t himself,” Niebauer said.
“I feel bad for Trent. He put all of this time in it, and he was wrestling pretty well. We were starting to find our shots. You try to work through some things, but he just couldn’t grip.”
United’s Jacob Sombronski (107) and Gideon Bracken (121), and Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett (127) just missed the medal round after going 2-2. Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (114) and Mason Weyant (133) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (215) went 1-2.
Deputy came out aggressively against Detar, scoring two takedowns, including one with a throw-by for the second takedown, to take a 4-2 lead into the second period.
“I knew he was good with upper body (throws),” Dominic said. “I knew I had to get to his legs. It was the game plan the whole match, but things kind of changed.”
Detar reversed in the second period to tie the score, but Deputy escaped with a minute left and got a takedown with 20 seconds left to go up 7-4.
“We had a game plan, and he was executing it until that last two minutes,” Josh Deputy said. “There are just some barriers as a freshman that he just needs to overcome, and he did. He keeps his composure very well for a freshman. He’s wrestled about every top guy in the country.”
Detar released him to start the third and began pressuring Deputy. Detar kept pushing, and Deputy was called for stalling with 11 seconds, giving a point to Detar. Deputy, though, avoided any danger to win the bout.
“I usually don’t get too tired,” Dominic said, “but the third period kind of hit me, and I was like ‘Oh man.’ It had to be nerves because six minutes is nothing compared to what we do in practice.”
Deputy (40-3) will wrestle for the state title against Northern Lebanon’s returning state champion Aaron Seidel. Seidel, a sophomore who is 47-0, beat Deputy, 6-2, at King Of The Mountain on Dec. 17.
“I’m just going to keep doing what I do,” Dominic said. “Whatever happens, and I’ll leave it up to God.”
“Aaron is a great kid,” Josh said. “He’s one of the best in the country. We wrestled him once, and it was a good match. We’re going to give it our best, and that’s all we can ask for.”
Dominic has dedicated the postseason to his grandfather Richard, who passed away two weeks ago at the age of 63.
“He asked my dad all the time if I was going to be a state champ one day,” he said. “It would be cool to send a message to him.”
