NEW PARIS, Pa. – With one swipe of a pen on Monday afternoon, Chestnut Ridge High School senior Belle Bosch officially ended the hectic recruiting process she endured.
Many schools were in the running for Bosch’s services, but after multiple visits, the standout forward signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I’m extremely happy that I finally got to commit to a school that I want to play at,” Bosch said after signing. “The recruiting process was a lot, and I’m happy and sad that it’s over because that part of my life is over, but I’m super-excited for the next four years.”
The versatile 5-foot-11 forward has 906 points, 534 rebounds, 97 steals, 96 assists and 50 blocks heading into her senior season in basketball. She was named to the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 3A all-state third team after averaging 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Lions, who won their first district or subregional title since 1986 this past season.
The future education or business major found many aspects of the Pitt-Johnstown program, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level, appealing. This season, the Mountain Cats are off to a 2-0 start under coach Mike Drahos.
“I went to a practice. I saw how all the girls communicated with each other and saw how (Drahos) coached,” Bosch said. “I really believe I belong in that atmosphere. I loved the university. I loved what it looked like. I love that’s it close to home and both my parents will be able to come watch. I think I will really thrive under his coaching and around my teammates.”
Bosch also considered Frostburg State, among other schools. She just completed her volleyball career with 1,203 kills, 770 digs, 523 blocks and 114 aces. In 2020, she helped the Lions win their first District 5 title since 1985. Bosch was named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
Getting to play college basketball was always Bosch’s dream as she watched her older brother, Beau, play football at Lafayette College from 2014-17.
“Growing up, both my siblings were in sports,” Bosch said. “I watched my brother go through college. I wanted to be just like him. When I was younger, I was like, ‘I want to be like Beau. I want to go to college and play a sport that I love.’”
Despite her many accomplishments over three different sports, basketball has always held a special place in her heart.
“I was really going back and forth up until my freshman year, then it finally hit me that basketball was my sport,” she said. “This is where my happiness is. I love playing this sport. I eventually picked doing AAU basketball over volleyball during the summers and my free time.”
Bosch played on the travel circuit for Central Pa. Dynamite. She also is an accomplished javelin-thrower, finishing second and third at the PIAA Class 2A track and field championships in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Throughout her career, Bosch’s determination has been a driving force in leading her to the next level.
“She has tremendous desire,” Chestnut Ridge girls basketball coach Mark Dillow said. “You can achieve anything you want if you have desire to do it. She wants to succeed. She loves it, and she goes after it. She works hard all year round, in the summer. She has a great attitude. That’s really important to winning.”
Bosch’s skill set allows for her to be a threat anywhere on the court.
“Belle’s going to be a challenge for anybody because she has great ball skills and she’s strong,” Dillow said.
“She can play at the three, four or five, anywhere," he said, referring to the small forward, power forward and center positions by number. "She can slash. She can get to the basket. She can shoot, and she’s really tough around the basket.”
Bosch is the daughter of Richard and Kimberly Bosch.
