SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge senior Belle Bosch and Richland junior Sasha Garnett led area competitors at Saturday's 96th Roddick High School Invitational by each earning gold at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium, site of the PIAA championships.
Bosch threw the javelin 146 feet, 3 inches, which was 6-4 longer than Blue Mountain junior Rosalind Gergely. Bosch earned silver (2021) and bronze (2022) medals at the PIAA Class 2A championship meets in her career.
Garnett's heave went 42 feet, 7 inches in shot put, close to four inches longer than Mount Carmel senior Avery Dowkus. Garnett won a 2022 PIAA Class 2A bronze medal in the event.
Richland junior Evan McCracken ran a 10.58 in the 100 and finished second in a photo finish just behind Parkland senior Dylan Simon.
Somerset senior Sydney Rush (12.24) was second in the 100 behind Selinsgrove junior Carly Aument (12.15). Rush also finished seven in long jump (16 feet-7 inches).
In the 300 hurdles, Bedford junior Autumn Becker was second with a time of 46.11 seconds, behind Dover senior Gemma Galligani (46.06).
The Somerset girls 400 relay team came in fourth place in 49.69.
Chestnut Ridge senior Sam Albright (110 hurdles, 14.77) and Richland sophomore Karsyn Ford (pole vault, 11 feet) both came in fifth place.
Richland junior Delaney Yost took sixth in triple jump (34-3.5).
Richland juniors Dugan Chase (javelin, 151-10) and Logan Gossard (pole vault, 14 feet) each finished in eighth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.