Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman and Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm earned the Central Western all-area runner of the year awards.
Bollman is a two-time District 5 Class 2A and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion.
Dumm won her first District 6 Class 2A title on Saturday and is a two-time LHAC champion.
Joining Bollman on the first team were Central Cambria’s Evan George and Aiden Lechleitner, Forest Hills’ Tyler Caron, Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George and Windber’s Joe McKelvey and Garrett Page.
Central Cambria’s Dom Kuntz and Jake Wilson, Chestnut Ridge’s Kevin Myers, Forest Hills’ Josh Morrison, Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski, United’s Colton Henning and Westmont Hilltop’s Eli McCoy are on the second team.
Central’s Branden Allison, Central Cambria’s Cody Roberts and Westmont Hilltop’s Hunter Smith earned honorable mention status.
Caron was named best new runner and Morrison and McCoy shared the most improved runner award.
Central Cambria’s Randy Wilson was named coach of the year for both boys and girls. His squads each won District 6 and LHAC titles this fall.
Accompanying Dumm on the first team were Bedford’s Meah Eshelman, Central’s Lanee Berkhimer, Central Cambria’s Morgan Brandis, Abbie George, Annaliese Niebauer and Alaina Sheehan.
On the second team were Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling, Central Cambria’s Alaina Long and Abigail Sheehan, Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong, Forest Hills’ Danielle Dumm and Sam Papcunik and Portage’s Alex Chobany.
Central Cambria’s Aubrey Ruddek, Richland’s Alea Ladika and United’s Sarah Marshall were listed on honorable mention.
Berkhimer was named best new runner, and Forest Hills’ Kayle Strayer earned the most improved runner award.
