HERSHEY, Pa. – After placing second as a freshman at 106 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships, Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman missed qualifying for last year’s tournament and its eight-man weight classes.
It was certainly a motivating factor for Bollman, now a junior.
“Last year was definitely a rough year for me,” Bollman said.
Bollman, a District 5 and Southwest Regional champion this season, finished fifth at 132 pounds. He completed a 4-2 performance at Hershey’s Giant Center by edging Faith Christian Academy freshman Max Stein 1-0 in the fifth-place bout.
Bollman was one of four wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat coverage area who placed in the top eight. That includes Forest Hills’ three-time state champion Jackson Arrington at 152.
Chestnut Ridge senior Trevor Weyandt placed seventh at 145, and Forest Hills senior Easton Toth finished eighth at 138.
Bollman (41-8) made a second-period escape and a third-period stand up in his fifth-place bout.
“It definitely feels good after last year,” Bollman said, “so that’s a plus. I wrestled well (against Stein). I needed to commit to that ride because I wasn’t doing real well on my feet.”
He reached the quarterfinals, where he was pinned by Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in 3:39. He responded with two decisions before losing to Midd-West’s Conner Heckman 4-2 in the consolation semifinals.
“It was a tough loss in the quarters,” Bollman said. “Other than that, I kept my head up and kept going.”
“The last month and a half, Calan has really turned it on,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I think he’s been needing a little bit of confidence. I think you see Calan’s uncanny ability to win any match against anybody. It was just nice to see him get back on that podium.
“Hopefully this gets him kickstarted for a good start next year and get a little higher on that podium.”
Bollman, who finished in fourth place in the 2021 Class 1A cross country championship race, will begin preparing for next season.
“I’ll just come back and get better,” said Bollman, who has 104 wins, three district titles and two Southwest Regional crowns. “Hopefully, I get higher on the podium.”
Weyandt (34-6) went 3-2, including an 11-3 major decision of Saucon Valley’s Cael Markle in the seventh-place bout. Weyandt, who went 103-40 in his career, opened the tournament with a 6-4 overtime win over Canton’s Hayden Ward.
“I’m happy for Trevor to end his career on a win,” Deputy said. “As someone who really wasn’t sure he wanted to wrestle anymore the last two years, he kind of got his head together and had a good tournament. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Chestnut Ridge, which brought nine wrestlers to the state tournament, finished tied for 10th place with Jersey Shore and Saegertown with 44 points. Notre Dame-Green Pond won the team title by 17 points, 116-99, over Saucon Valley.
“Yesterday was a little disappointing day,” Deputy said, “but it was nice to get back on the winning side today.”
Toth (37-8) won his first bout 7-0 over Catasaqua’s Gavin Fehr, but he suffered a 4-3 loss to Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger in a quarterfinal bout. He went 2-3 in the tournament, with three losses by two points or less. Toth, a Clarion commit, was 120-39 in his career with three District titles and a Southwest Regional crown this season.
“He wrestled really hard all weekend,” Strayer said. “He just happened to lose the close ones. He wrestled as hard as he could, like he always does. He left with a medal, and that was his goal. I’m super-proud of him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.