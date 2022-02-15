Chestnut Ridge football coach Max Shoemaker figures Lions standout Matt Whysong will catch on pretty quickly at Shippensburg University.
After all, making catches is what Whysong does best.
“I think he will develop into an outstanding college player in Shippensburg’s system,” Shoemaker said. “They’re looking at him as a receiver. They’re going to look to get the ball to him much like we did and let his athleticism take over.
“He is really just starting to grow and develop into a young man. The ceiling is high for his upside as a college player.”
The Lions senior signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education at Shippensburg, a NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
A two-time all-state selection in football, Whysong finished his Chestnut Ridge career with 150 catches for 2,218 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. The 6-foot playmaker was a key part of Chestnut Ridge District 5 Class 2A title-winning teams during his sophomore and junior seasons and helped the Lions go 6-5 this season.
“It’s something you’ll never forget,” Whysong said of his time at Chestnut Ridge. “Growing up as Little Lions, watching the varsity team play. Now that it’s over, it’s hard to believe. It’s something I’ll hold onto the rest of my life.”
This past season, Whysong caught 50 passes for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. His younger brother, sophomore quarterback Nate Whysong, was the player tossing the ball to him.
“It’s special. It’s like playing in the back yard,” Matt Whysong said of the connection with Nate. “Sometimes it still gets a little chippy because he’s my brother and it gets a little bit competitive.”
The son of Matt Sr. and Bernadette Whysong, Matt Jr. will major in secondary mathematics education.
“My mom was a teacher,” Matt Whysong said. “I always thought teaching would be a cool experience. I always thought about getting into coaching, too.”
Whysong is projected as a wide receiver at Shippensburg.
The Raiders went 9-2 last season under coach Mark Maciejewski, with the lone losses coming to nationally-ranked Kutztown and Shepherd. Shippensburg went 6-0 at Seth Grove Stadium for the first time since 2012.
“I really liked the coaches,” said Whysong, who also earned all-state honors in basketball last season. “Just walking on the campus, it felt like a good place to call home for the next four years.”
Shoemaker said the Lions will miss a player who had a knack for making difficult receptions while providing leadership and big-play capability.
“You don’t replace a kid that’s caught 150 passes in his career easily,” Shoemaker said. “He just was very dependable on both sides of the ball. He stood out as a two-way starter the last three years.”
Whysong also made 142 tackles and nine interceptions on defense. He had 1,010 career kickoff return yards, including 288 yards on 16 returns as a senior.
“Matt always had that big-play potential,” Shoemaker said. “We tried to get the ball in his hands as many times as possible. He was so elusive and quick-footed that he could elude tackles and make big plays. He certainly did that over his career.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
