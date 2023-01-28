BEDFORD, Pa. – Three Chestnut Ridge grapplers earned titles as the Lions repeated as team champions at Saturday's Thomas Automotive Wrestling Tournament at Bedford High School.
Senior Brock Holderbaum (121 pounds) and sophomore Easton Mull (114) defended their 2022 championships, and freshman Dominic Deputy (107) prevailed in his first tournament appearance.
Seven area wrestlers won individual gold medals, which included Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy, Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias, Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover and Somerset sophomore Zane Hagans.
Chestnut Ridge collected 239.5 points to top the 32-team field. Burrell took second place with 200 points. Forest Hills finished in sixth, Berlin Brothersvalley was eighth and Somerset took 10th.
Chestnut Ridge advanced five wrestlers to the finals. The Lions went 3-0 to begin the gold-medal round within the first three weight classes. Deputy defeated Burrell's Cam Baker with a 16-1 technical fall in 5:20. Mull won by injury default in 4:00 over Chartiers-Houston's Jorden Williams. Holderbaum pinned Clearfield's Evan Davis in 4:51.
In a title matchup between area wrestlers at 215, Mathias pinned Central Cambria senior Karter Quick in 3:44. Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy defeated Forest Hills junior Hunter Forcellini 8-6 in sudden victory for 133 gold. At 145, Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover earned a 6-4 decision in the second tiebreaker period over Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman.
At 285, Hagans topped Northern Bedford County's Brock Beach 3-0 for gold.
Chestnut Ridge senior Kobi Burkett dropped a 9-0 major decision to Burrell's Cooper Hornack in the 127 final.
Eleven total Lions placed. Mason Weyant (133) came in third place, Sam Albright (152) and Carter Wharton (121) finished fourth, Alex Crist (172) took sixth and Aaron Ickes (139) and Nick Presnell (215) were seventh.
Bedford junior Kylar Claycomb (215) earned a bronze medal. Forest Hills junior Kory Marsalko (172) and Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes (189) each finished in fourth place.
Conemaugh Township's Tristen Hawkins (133), Forest Hills' Dustin Flinn (145), Mason Papinchak (160) and Isaiah Shilcosky (121) and Somerset's Deshonn Valentine (127) each finished in fifth place.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Landon Ulderich (145) finished in sixth place, Braden Durst (121) and Grant Fisher (152) were seventh and Trace Hay (189) was eighth.
Conemaugh Township's Colten Huffman (160), North Star's Thanyal Miller (127), Penn Cambria's Nick Summerville (285) and Somerset's Logan Baker (145) each finished in seventh. Conemaugh Township's Ryan Krassnoski (172) took eighth.
