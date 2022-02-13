SOMERSET, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge racked up 223.5 points on its way to claiming the Mountain Conference junior high title on Saturday.
Northern Bedford County finished in second place with 153 points. United (134), Bedford (131.5) and North Star (127) rounded out the top five.
Chestnut Ridge’s Cam Dodson (108 pounds), Christian Feight (115), Jayden Imler (122), Maddux Sipe (138) and Garrett Weyandt (80) all won gold. Dom Deputy (101) was runner-up, and Kam Holderbaum (190) and Trenden Willey (94) took home bronze.
United’s Josef Garshnick (101) and Dylan Stephens (145) won gold. Garshnick was named Outstanding Wrestler.
Sawyer McGinnis (170) and Noah Pisarcik (130) took home silver. Max McConville (138) finished in third.
United’s Johnny Blankenship was named Coach of the Year.
Area winners also included Bedford’s Joey Huxta (170), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carter Durst (130), Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (210), Ligonier Valley’s Jake Mundorff (155), North Star’s Ian Koval (190), Somerset’s Sam Sheeler (94) and Westmont Hilltop’s Connor Ward (250).
Local grapplers who took home silver were Berlin’s Trace Hay (190) and Lucas Smith (80), Central Cambria’s Burke Niebauer (87), Forest Hills’ Nick Noon (155), Richland’s Grayson Mahla (122) and Westmont’s Connor Szarka (115).
Bishop McCort dominates Section III tournament
EBENSBURG, Pa. – Eight Crimson Crushers won gold as Bishop McCort compiled 131 points to win the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Area II Section III Tournament in the junior high division on Sunday at Central Cambria High School.
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (117), Austin Carfley (92), Jax Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124), Owen McMullen (157), Marvin Miller (107) and Jacob Yatsky (252) each won their respective weight classes.
Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (212), Kilian Johnson (147), Burke Niebauer (87) and Blaine O’Farrell (187) won titles.
Area winners also included Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak (167) and Penn Cambria’s Isaac Filak (112).
In the 12-Under bracket, Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (85), Jamison Forrest (90), Emory Gunby (95) and Matteo Noronha (135) won titles.
Also winning gold were Ferndale’s Matt Messina (75), Forest Hills’ Landon Maul (65) and Santino DiPaola (80), Richland’s Chase Tresnicky (115) and Westmont Hilltop’s Alesana Leiato (145).
In 10-Under, Bishop McCort’s Luke Pensiero (85), Ferndale’s Edward McKendree (75) and Chase Sanders (65), Penn Cambria’s Carter Hardy (55), Richland’s Josh Regan (120) and Westmont Hilltop’s Garrett Dluhos (150) won gold.
In 8-Under, Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl (60), Central Cambria’s Grayson Rakar (65) and Jackson Strittmatter (50), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (75), Greater Johnstown’s Austin Jeffers-Harris (90), Penn Cambria’s Cooper Gergely (110), Richland’s Bryce Kocsis (45) and Windber’s Ethyn Claar (55) earned titles.
