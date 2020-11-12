District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge will encounter a familiar obstacle in the PIAA Class AA playoffs on Friday.
The Lions (7-2) will travel nearly three hours to Greyhound Stadium, where District 10 champion Wilmington (8-0) once again awaits Chestnut Ridge.
The 7 p.m. contest will mark the third consecutive postseason meeting of the two distinguished programs. Chestnut Ridge lost the previous PIAA playoff games against Wilmington, including 35-20 last season at Somerset High School and 40-33 in 2018 at Slippery Rock University.
“Our kids have been there before and we have come out on the short end of things,” said veteran Lions coach Max Shoemaker, whose team won its fifth straight 5-AA title and eighth in nine seasons last week over Berlin Brothersvalley.
“The motivation to win is strong. We realize that when you get down to the final eight you are going to meet a quality team,” said Shoemaker after the Lions overcame an early 14-0 deficit in the 5-AA title game and won 21-17 last week. “We know we have to play our best ballgame of the year, bring our ‘A’ game and let it all hang out.”
Wilmington is among the best teams in Class AA and has been for a while. The current senior class has four District 10 crowns, made two appearances in the state championship game and has been part of a 47-4 record.
“They have eight or nine starters back on both sides of the ball,” Shoemaker said. “When you look at them they’re fundamentally sound, well-coached. They have good size up front and a good group of skilled athletes.”
Last season, Daren Miller rushed for 172 yards and two TDs in the Greyhounds’ win over the Lions. Caelan Bender had two interceptions from his free safety position in the 2019 game, which Wilmington led 21-0 at halftime. Both Miller and Bender are seniors this season.
“Their quarterback really does a nice job,” Shoemaker said of Bender. “This is his second year he’s started. He complements their other skill kids really well. No 4, (senior back Ethan) Susen is their quickest kid. If you give him a lane he has the ability to take it all the way. We have to play good, physical defense up front, tackle in space and fly to the ball.”
Wilmington has played a schedule adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Greyhounds beat powerhouse Farrell three times (41-20, 21-20, 19-14) and had two wins apiece over Greenville (48-0, 58-6) and Sharpsville (42-0, 57-14).
Last week, the Greyhounds beat District 9 champion Karns City (42-14) in the first round of the PIAA Tournament.
“There is no doubt that I feel blessed and humbled to be playing in a state quarterfinal match-up this Friday night,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian told The Herald in Sharon. “I think it says a lot about the young men on our football team, and it says a lot about the work that they have put in to get to this point. But I know I would speak for all the players on the team when I tell you that they’re very excited, they’re very grateful for this opportunity. … but they’re not satisfied.”
Chestnut Ridge senior quarterback/defensive back Logan Pfister will be a focal point of the Greyhounds preparation.
Pfister has completed 89 of 150 passes for 1,348 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He’s rushed for 744 yards and 15 TDs. The versatile playmaker has accounted for 7,689 career yards and 80 TDs, with 5,115 passing yards (36 TDs) and 2,574 rushing yards (44 TDs).
“If I’m being totally honest, I think that Logan Pfister and Coach Shoemaker and Chestnut Ridge are right back this year where we expected them to be,” Phillian told The Herald. “Coach Shoemaker does a fantastic job, and Chestnut Ridge is exceptionally well-coached. And Logan Pfister’s a special football player.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to play the winner of a Saturday quarterfinal between District 7 Beaver Falls and Sto-Rox.
