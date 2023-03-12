The Chestnut Ridge and Westmont Hilltop girls basketball teams will meet for the third time this season as eight local squads are still alive in the PIAA basketball tournament.
On Sunday, the PIAA officially announced sites and times for second-round contests that will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richland High School, District 5-8-9 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge (23-3) meets District 6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop (26-2) in a Class 3A girls second-round matchup. Westmont Hilltop won the prior two meetings, 46-31 on Jan. 19 and 39-30 on Feb. 18 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game.
Also on Tuesday in Class 2A girls, District 6 No. 3 seed Bishop McCort Catholic (15-13) battles District 9 champion Redbank Valley (26-1) at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift at 6 p.m.
In Class 1A boys, District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2) competes against District 3 No. 4 seed LaAcademia (13-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chambersburg Area High School.
The Penn Cambria boys and girls squads will compete in a Wednesday doubleheader at North Allegheny High School in Wexford. The 13-12 Panthers will meet District 10 champion Fairview (20-8) at 6 p.m. in a Class 4A girls matchup. In Class 3A boys, the 22-5 Panthers battle District 7 No. 3 seed Steel Valley (16-10) at 7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday in Class 1A girls, District 5 champ Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) meets District 7 runner-up Aquinas Academy (17-9) at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon at 6 p.m. District 5 No. 3 seed Shade (17-10) will play District 4 third-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (19-7) at Cumberland Valley High School in Chambersburg at 6 p.m.
