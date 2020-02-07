HERSHEY – Chestnut Ridge is hoping the third time is the charm.
The District 5 champion Lions will face Southern Columbia at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships. It marks the third consecutive season that the teams have squared off, with the Tigers winning 34-31 last year and 30-27 in 2018.
Chestnut Ridge beat Westmont Hilltop 38-27 on Friday afternoon to advance to the semifinal round. The Lions recorded four falls in the dual, including back-to-back pins as the lineup turned over. Calan Bollman pinned Ethan Christie at 106 pounds, and Kai Burkett shouldered Connor Lamantia at 113. Bollman and Burkett were the heroes in Chestnut Ridge’s 34-33 victory over Westmont last month, as they picked up falls in the final two bouts to rally the Lions.
This time they helped extend a lead that already was in place. Twins Luke and Daniel Moore got coach Josh Deputy’s team off to a great start. Luke Moore beat Hunter Holbay 11-0 at 160 pounds, and Daniel Moore pinned Felice Panebianco at 170 to put the Lions up 10-0.
Duane Knisely had the other fall for Chestnut Ridge, as he pinned Noah Gresh at 220 pounds.
The Hilltoppers got falls from Tanner Dluhos – over Trey Maxwell at 195 – and Max Yonko – against Noah Smith at 285 – to pull them within a point each time. Conner Polacek also notched a big win for Westmont by beating Ross Dull at 126 pounds, but it wasn’t enough for coach Matt Beaujon’s team, which will face a very tough Notre Dame Green Pond team in a second-round consolation match at 4 p.m. The Crusaders were ranked No. 3 in the state but lost in the District 11 final when Saucon Valley inserted a girl into its lineup, forcing the Catholic school to forfeit the bout as per a 2014 ruling by Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic bishops. Reynolds also used a girl against Notre Dame in a 39-25 victory in Thursday’s first round.
Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27
160-Luke Moore, CR, maj. dec. Hunter Holbay, 11-0. 170-Daniel Moore, CR, pinned Felice Panebianco, 3:37. 182-Mason Muto, WH, dec. Seth Holderbaum, 3-2. 195-Tanner Dluhos, WH, pinned Trey Maxwell, 4:34. 220-Duane Knisely, CR, pinned Noah Gresh, 1:26. 285-Max Yonko, WH, pinned Noah Smith, 3:46. 106-Calan Bollman, CR, pinned Ethan Christie, :44. 113-Kai Burkett, CR, pinned Connor Lamantia, :50. 120-Nathan Holderbaum, CR, maj. dec. Tanner Kushner, 10-1. 126-Conner Polacek, WH, dec. Ross Dull, 6-5. 132-Roy Dunn, WH, dec. Kaleb Miller, 2-0. 138-Trevor Weyandt, CR, pinned Zane Blackburn, 5:34. 145-Noah Korenoski, WH, dec. Gryphon Callihan, 5-2. 152-Hudson Holbay, WH, dec. Jack Moyer, 9-4.
