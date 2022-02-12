HERSHEY – For the fourth time in the past five years, the Chestnut Ridge Lions are bringing bronze home from the PIAA Class 2A dual championships at Giant Center.
A day after falling to eventual champion Saucon Valley, the Lions rattled off wins against Brookville and Boiling Springs in the consolation bracket on their way to a third-place finish that left an impression on their coach.
“I was very proud of their resilience,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “To be top three in Pennsylvania with a bunch of three-sport athletes is amazing.”
Four pins highlighted Chestnut Ridge’s 35-26 win overt Brookville in their consolation semifinal dual. Trevor Weyandt (145 pounds), Jack Moyer (152), Daniel Moore (172) and Easton Mull (106) took down their respective opponents with only Weyandt needing to work in the second round.
The Lions also got bonus points off of major decisions by Calan Bollman at 138 and Luke Moore at 160.
“We preach bonus points,” Deputy said. “The seniors through the middle of our lineup pounced when the opportunity arose.”
With third place on the line against Boiling Springs, Chestnut Ridge turned a 19-17 lead into a 39-17 victory with a run of five straight victories starting at 106 and ending at 132. Mull (106), Brock Holderbaum (113) and Kobi Burkett (126) each won by decision, Ross Dull (120) scored a major decision victory while Bollman (132) received a forfeit.
“Our lightweights were great today,” Deputy said. “When someone struggles, we always have someone else step up for the team. Our kids live for these duals.”
Chestnut Ridge’s three-day stay in Hershey provided an added benefit as the District 5 tournament looms next weekend.
“Our schedule and our trips into the Giant Center is a huge advantage,” Deputy noted. “We got several underclassmen and backups matches this weekend and that experience is invaluable for the future.”
