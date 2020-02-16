The Chestnut Ridge Lions sent six wrestlers to the top of the podium and advanced 11 total grapplers to regional competition as they easily outdistanced the field at Saturday’s District 5 Class AA wrestling tournament at Richland High School.
Chestnut Ridge, which also won the District 5 team duals, racked up 219.5 points while Bedford and Berlin Brothersvalley each posted 136 points to tie for second. Meyersdale (107) and North Star (93) rounded out the top five.
The Lions’ parade of champions began at 106 pounds as Calen Bollman scored a 14-5 major decision over North Star’s Nathan Pelesky. Kai Burkett pinned Berlin Brothersvalley’s Hunter Cornell in 65 seconds to claim gold at 113. At 120, Nathan Holderbaum decisioned North Star’s Eli Brougher 8-5.
At 160 Daniel Moore major-decisoned Meyersdale’s Austin Broadwater 11-3. Seth Holderbaum, at 182, pinned Meyersdale’s Jonah Smith in 4:21 while Duane Knisely pinned Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brady Boburchock in 1:20 to take top honors at 220.
The Lions’ only losses in the championship round came at 126 where Tussey Mountain’s Hunter Horton edged Ross Dull 5-4 and at 132 as Everett’s Lane Younker decisioned Kaleb Miller 5-1.
Gryphon Callihan (145), Luke Moore (152) and Baltzer Bollman (170) also reached the regional tournament by winning their respective third-place matches.
While sending 11 on to the regional tournament is a banner day for almost any program, the expectations of the Lions may not have been fulfilled on Saturday.
“It was a good day,” Lions coach Josh Deputy said. “It wasn’t our best day. I was a little disappointed, and I think the boys were a little disappointed, too. The effort level wasn’t where it’s been. It’s to be expected, coming off of state duals, but we just need to refocus.
“We’ve got 11 of them back next week. I think we’ll have a good showing next week. It’s good to get a little wake-up call.”
Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy took home the crown at 138, decisioning Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tyler Coddington 11-4.
The Mountaineers got their lone title at 145 when Tristan Pugh dominated Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger in a 14-3 major decision. North Star’s Alec Supanick pinned Berlin’s Clayton Lee at the 3:55 mark.
At 170, Colby Imler decisioned Drake Gindlesperger 4-1 while Bedford’s Ashton Dull took an 11-9 shootout over Berlin’s Jake Most at 195. Jalen Stephens got Meyersdale atop the podium by blanking Tussey Mountain’s Matt Watkins 11-0 at 285.
Other qualifiers out of the district included: Bedford’s Mat Emerick (120), Camden Koontz (126), Jacob Dawson (132), Connor Clarke (160) and Cooper Lingenfelter (182); Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (113); Northern Bedford’s Reyan Imler (106), Ian Sherlock (138) and Derek Beach (285), and North Star’s Bryce Saylers (195).
