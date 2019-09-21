NEW PARIS – In recent years Chestnut Ridge has been blessed with great quarterback play.
After a record breaking four-year career from Logan Hauck, Logan Pfister was handed the reigns of the Lions offense last fall.
Now a junior, Pfister has become one of the top play makers in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and his big night helped lead the now 5-0 Lions to a 39-14 victory over the visiting Cambria Heights Highlanders (2-3) on alumni night at Dr. Giovacchini Stadium.
Pfister’s impact was felt from the start as he returned the opening kick off 52 yards into Cambria Heights territory.
Three plays later he burst up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
After Pfister made a rare mistake by throwing an interception, Cambria Heights marched inside the Chestnut Ridge 15-yard line before Joe Gardner came up with an interception in the end zone.
Gardner’s interception led to Pfister bouncing back by ripping off a 44-yard touchdown run down the sideline to make the score 14-0 Lions.
On the next Chestnut Ridge possession Pfister added his third rushing touchdown of the evening. Afterward, he dropped the snap but quickly picked the ball up and found Seth Holderbaum in the back of the end zone to make the score 22-0.
After Cambria Heights put together a badly needed scoring drive to cut the Chestnut Ridge lead to 22-6, the Highlanders attempted a squib kick. However, Jonah Hillegass quickly snagged the ball and sprinted past a surprised Highlanders kick off team to give the Lions a 29-6 lead heading into the locker room.
To start the second half the Highlanders put together a 65-yard scoring drive to cut the Lion lead to 29-14.
However, it took Pfister and the Lions offense just three plays to quickly squash any momentum the Highlanders were developing. Following a 50-yard completion to Kaden Bowser, Pfister hit Matt Whysong on a 16-yard touchdown strike to make the score 36-14 Lions.
“That’s a good sign, that’s a positive sign. We’re resilient,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said of his team’s ability to respond each time Cambria Heights scored on Friday night.
These scoring drives were led by Pfister who finished the game with 187 yards passing, 126 yards rushing, and 4 total touchdowns.
“He’s special,” Shoemaker said of his signal caller after the game.
Shoemaker was especially impressed with the 50-yard completion Pfister made to Bowser in the third quarter.
“He can make some plays. The one that amazed me is the throw he made over there on the sideline,” Shoemaker said. “He put that baby right on the spot.”
Despite the loss, the Cambria Heights offense was able to move the ball throughout the night. Cambria Heights rushed for 221 yards, but struggled to finish drives, twice stalling out in Chestnut Ridge territory.
“The game came down to they finished their drives and we didn’t. That’s what the game came down to at the end of the day,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We didn’t finish drives in the first half and we didn’t finish drives in the second half. But give them credit because they did.”
Both coaches were complimentary of each other’s teams after the game.
“Their quarterback is a special athlete,” Lewis said of Pfister. “Credit them. They’re well coached. They’re a good football team. They’re 5-0 for a reason.”
Shoemaker was impressed with the physicality of the Highlanders.
“Cambria Heights plays tough,” he said. “They’re physical. We knew that coming in and we were concerned with matching up with them up front.”
