HERSHEY, Pa. – The Chestnut Ridge High School wrestling team’s season was hinging on two final bouts in an elimination match against District 7 power Burrell on Friday afternoon.
Luckily for the Lions, two seasoned seniors were primed to deliver and extend their team’s season for another day. Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman and Sam Albright came through with clutch pins as the Lions dug out of a four-point deficit to prevail 35-27 over Burrell and advance in the PIAA Class 2A dual-meet tournament inside Giant Center.
“What a match,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said after the thrilling contest. “I have so much respect for (coach) Josh Shields and Burrell. We started off rough, but our seniors showed a lot of desire to win the match for us.”
Chestnut Ridge (16-3) is among the final eight teams in Class 2A. The Lions will face Saucon Valley, a 38-33 winner over Huntingdon, at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Trailing 27-23, Bollman, a 2020 PIAA silver medalist and 2022 fifth-place finisher, pinned Anthony Barbieri in 2:05. Albright followed with a fall in 3:30 to put an exclamation point on the match.
“That is two times for Sam this weekend he came up big,” Deputy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. Calan performs at his best in the Giant Center.”
Burrell (12-6) took a 17-3 lead with two pins and a technical fall. At 172, Issac Lacinski earned a 17-1 technical fall over Alex Crist in 3:14. Chestnut Ridge senior Nick Presnell defeated Cameron Martin 3-2 at 189. Luke Boylan (215) and Ian Quinn (285) pinned Kyler Caulley and Jentezen Walls in 1:49 and 2:00, respectively.
Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy earned a forfeit at 107 to begin a string of four straight wins. Easton Mull netted a 10-3 decision over Cameron Baker. Brock Holderbaum followed with a 7-2 victory over Julian Bertucci, and Kobi Burkett won 10-2 over Calio Zanella to lead 19-17.
At 133, Cooper Hornack picked up a 9-1 major decision over Mason Weyant. Niko Ferra pinned Kalea Day in 17 seconds at 139 to lead 27-19.
Chestnut Ridge junior Aaron Ickes stopped the bleeding with a 13-0 major decision over Stephen Hasson to cut the deficit to four points heading into the final two bouts.
Chestnut Ridge, the 11-time defending District 5 dual-meet champions, has won bronze medals in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
In Friday’s quarterfinal match against District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf, Chestnut Ridge dropped three of four late bouts to fall 34-28.
Albright gave Chestnut Ridge an early lead with a 5-0 decision over Dominic Stearns.
Fort LeBoeuf, which defeated Chestnut Ridge 35-24 on Jan. 21 in Brookville, earned four straight victories to lead 19-3.
At 172, Conner McChesney picked up an 11-3 major decision over Crist. Ryan Welka defeated Presnell 7-3. Danny Church (215) pinned Caulley in 42 seconds. Duran collected a fall in 38 ticks over Walls.
Chestnut Ridge won the next three contests to close the gap down to just one point. At 107, Dominic Deputy pinned Brady Bowers in 32 seconds. Mull collected his own fall in 1:10 over Nikolay Bardwell, and Holderbaum defeated Jake Bennett 3-2 at 121.
Fort LeBoeuf’s Noah Cuic pinned Carter Wharton in 3:05. Burkett netted an 11-3 major decision over Blake Glass.
The Bisons’ JoJo Przybycien topped Weyant 7-1 at 139. Jackson Bowers pinned Ickes in 1:22 to seal victory with a 34-22 lead.
Bollman earned a forfeit win at 152 to set the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.