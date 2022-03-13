HARRISBURG, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge sophomore Patron Plummer won her second MyHouse PA Girls State Championship wrestling tournament title as she pinned North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler in 1:53 on Sunday at Central Dauphin High School.
Plummer went 4-0 with three falls in the 148-pound bracket, which included 20 grapplers. She also pinned North Allegheny’s Maya Scott (57 seconds) and Delaware Valley’s Sarah Seltzer (3:23). Plummer defeated Strath Haven’s Hannah Spielman 4-2 in the semifinals.
In 2021, Plummer went 3-0 and prevailed at 115.
