Chestnut Ridge and Somerset will play in Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game at 7 p.m. inside Bishop Carroll Catholic’s gymnasium.
The two teams split their two regular-season meetings. Somerset’s only loss came at Chestnut Ridge in four sets on Oct. 13. Host Somerset won in four sets on Sept. 7.
Somerset, which started 14-0 this season, finished 15-1 in the LHAC as the top seed. The Golden Eagles previously won the LHAC title in 2016. Somerset is 17-1 overall and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs.
Senior setter Gracie Bowers surpassed 1,000 career assists earlier this season.
Chestnut Ridge is 15-2 overall and 14-2 within the LHAC. The Lions are seeking their first LHAC title. Chestnut Ridge’s only other loss came at Bedford on Oct. 6. The Lions have won six straight matches. Chestnut Ridge is the No. 2 seed and will host Bedford on Tuesday in the District 5-8 Class 2A semifinals.
Senior middle hitter Belle Bosch has produced over 1,000 career kills.
