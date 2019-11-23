Chestnut Ridge High School senior Allison Price signed a letter of intent to attend Gannon University on an acrobatics and tumbling scholarship during a ceremony on Saturday at the Uzelac Gymnastics facility in Adams Township.
Price trained 11 years at Uzelac Gymnastics under coaches Kristal Uzelac, Brenda Uzelac, Don Uzelac, Donnie Uzelac and Marcus Gaunt. She is entering her fourth year as a Level 10 gymnast.
“I have been competing since I was 7 years old,” said Price, who has qualified for statewide and regional competition each year.
“My goal this year is to qualify for Nationals. I have so many great memories and have gotten to do some pretty cool things the past 11 years, thanks to the awesome sport and my amazing coaches.
“I have been able to compete in San Diego, Las Vegas, and Orlando,” she said.
“Some of my favorite memories are winning floor at Level 7 states, getting third on bars at Level 9 regionals and competing in Las Vegas where I came in third all-around in Level 9.”
Price plans to major in nursing to become a nurse anesthetist. She is the daughter of David and Angie Price of New Paris.
“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for supporting me,” Price said.
“To my teammates, thanks for all the crazy talks while we waited in line for vault. I’m going to miss you guys being there to cheer me on. You are all like a family to me. I also want to thank my family for supporting me and always cheering for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.