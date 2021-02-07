Jonah Zembower of Chestnut Ridge recently signed a letter-of-intent to attend Seton Hill and play soccer for the Griffins.
“My visit to Seton Hill went really well,” Zembower said. “I liked their academics and they had the majors I was interested in, exercise science and data analytics. Also, they have a pretty good soccer team and I am looking forward to the chance to play for coach Dan McCarty.”
Proximity was another factor in the decision.
“I was excited that my friends, family, coaches and athletic director are close enough that they will be able to come and watch me play at Seton Hill,” Zembower said.
According to Lions’ coach Dave VanMeter, the son of Craig and Shari Zembower, of Fishertown, put a great deal of dedication into his play.
“Jonah put the effort in with his training,” VanMeter said. “He was a captain for the team, and took a real leadership role with the team. He was a center midfielder, which is a very hard position to play.
“He is kind of holding the game together while distributing the ball. He played hard with dedication on a team that was physical. He and his teammates were so dedicated that many times, they would not want to leave the field, but stay there and continue practicing.”
On Zembower’s Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) website page, the Lions standout expressed his feelings about the sport.
“I am very passionate about soccer and have always worked hard to become the best player I can be, and to advance my team,” Zembower said. “I hope to help make a strong contribution to winning titles.”
Chestnut Ridge advanced to the District 5 Class 2A championship game, losing to Bedford, 4-0, in the title tilt.
“My varsity soccer team used to be a non-contender in district playoffs with a 6-9-1 record my freshman year. Since then, I have started every game and my sophomore year we finished 9-6-2. Then, we finished 12-5 my junior year. We contended in the district playoffs both years and lost.”
A four-year letterwinner, Zembower said that he will miss the hard work that he and his fellow players put into working toward those championships.
“I’m really proud of this group of players that worked hard and became more focused,” Zembower said. “I am looking forward to taking the next step.”
VanMeter said that Zembower is ready for that next step.
“Jonah is a good Christian kid who put God first, then education, and then play,” VanMeter said. “He is strong in his faith, and wants to continue to do the right thing.”
